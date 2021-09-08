Days after sacking two ministers from his cabinet, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the federal ministry of education.

The Punch reported that the new appointments in the education ministry were disclosed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8.

He listed the new appointees as:

1. Prof Akpama Ibar as Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education

2. Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, Director/Chief Executive Officer, National Library

3. Prof. Musa Maitafsir as Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute

The spokesperson stated that all the three appointments took effect from September 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years.

Goong said the president also approved the reappointment of the registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, for a second and final tenure of five years, with effect from August 1.

