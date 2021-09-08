Though his tenure is gradually winding down, President Muhammadu Buhari recently sacked some of his appointees and appointed new hands as replacements.

Explaining the reason behind the president's move, his spokesperson, Femi Adesina said his principal felt a need to consolidate on “legacy performance” in his cabinet so as to drive reinvigoration within the last lap of his tenure.

President Buhari recently sacked two ministers and some other senior government officials. Photo credits: Engr. Sale Mamman, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Femi Adesina

Here is a list of the president's appointees recent sacked:

1. Saleh Mamman

Until sack, Saleh Mamman was the minister of power. He was appointed to head the ministry shortly after President Buhari's re-election for the second term.

His sack was announced on Wednesday, September 1.

2. Sabo Nanono

Sabo Nanono was minister of agriculture and rural development until his sack which was also announced on Wednesday, September 1.

However, the presidency said Mamman and Nanono were not sacked due to underperformance as alleged in some quarters.

3. Basheer Mohammed

On Wednesday, September 8, President Buhari sacked Basheer Mohammed as the director general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri- Azi as the new DG of the agency. No reason was given for the president's action.

4. Armstrong Idachaba

In June, President Buhari sacked Armstrong Idachaba as the director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Vanguard reported.

He has since been replaced with Balarabe Ilelah, a veteran broadcaster.

5. Professor Sani Mashi

In March, President Buhari removed Professor Sani Mashi from the position of the director-general of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).

According to PM News, Mashi whose tenure was supposed to expire in January 2022 was replaced by Professor Bako Mansur Matazu.

President Buhari makes three new appointments

Meanwhile, days after sacking two ministers from his cabinet, PresidentBuhari has approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the federal ministry of education.

The new appointments in the Ministry of Education were disclosed by its spokesperson, Bem Goong, in a statement released on Wednesday, September 8.

The spokesperson stated that all the three appointments took effect from September 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years.

