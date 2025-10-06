Singer Davido, nightlife mogul Cubana Chiefpriest, and newlywed Mr Eazi spotted chilling together in Paris after Eazi’s wedding

The trio were seen enjoying a lavish dinner before hitting a Paris nightclub for the intriguing after-party

Chiefpriest joked about the outing, dropping a hilarious caption that left fans talking online

It was an evening of laughter, luxury, and brotherhood as Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, and Mr Eazi were seen hanging out together in Paris, France.

The trio reunited shortly after Mr Eazi tied the knot with his longtime love, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

Videos from the hangout quickly found their way to social media. It showed the group enjoying a private dinner before heading out to the club for a post-wedding celebration.

Davido, Cubana Chiefpriest, Mr Eazi spotted chilling together in Paris. Photos: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

As always, Cubana Chiefpriest couldn’t resist dropping a caption that got people talking.

Sharing clips from the outing on Instagram, he wrote:

“It’s always the dinners & after-parties for me. Wetin concern big belle & runway.”

Watch the video here:

Fans comment on Davido's dinner with Mr Eazi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@nonso_adams:

"I love Davido a little too much. He’s such a jovial and free spirited Man"

@dprince_victor:

"Kia this thing sweet Davido when he see mr Eazi steps for the intro of that song. Omo one love Davido,one love mr eazi

@erenjegodwin:

"Una Wey Dey online the do who’s marriage big or small pass, see the both married men there the enjoy themselves"

@victoriaadaezeleo:

"Happy yourself life na once, I love you Cubana-Chief priest and Davido. Am happy for the way you all are good together that preach love even with the level of money all have, you all never allow money to control you. At least the up coming once will learn from you #Let love lead"

@michaelchibudon:

"See as Big guys MrEazi and Davido dey vibe together but Mumu people dey troll and compare their wedding on social media"

@palash_kiddies:

"Una wey dey compare which marriage big pass🙈 hope una dey see as the two married men dey flex"

@gafarcomics_:

"Happy people guys pls let’s stream grooving …. 30bg no de stream again. The song sweet put am for replay e get replay value tell ur friends to play it we must get 1million first day streams o"

@dericko52:

"See billionaire Eazy with no necklace but see millionaire Davido necklace worth over $500k"

@dprince_victor:

Mr Eazi recently married Temi Otedola in a lavish ceremony. Photos: Mr Eazi.

Temi Otedola removes father's surname

Legit.ng earlier reported that Temi Otedola removed her father's surname, Otedola, from her Instagram bio and replaced it with Mr Eazi’s surname, Ajibade.

Legit.ng reported that colourful moments from Temi and Mr Eazi's three weddings across three different continents were shared online.

According to reports, the couple had their court wedding in Monaco, a traditional wedding in Dubai, and white wedding in Iceland

