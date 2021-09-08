President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a change of leadership at the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)

The change was made based on the advice by Sadiya Umar Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development

The head of the agency, Fatima Waziri- Azi, is expected to use her vast experience in helping the agency achieve its set goals

Emerging reports indicate that President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Basheer Mohammed as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The VON reported that the president has appointed Fatima Waziri- Azi, as the new Director-General (DG) of the agency.

Fatima Waziri- Azi’s appointment was sequel to a recommendation of the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq

The minister explained that the recommendation of Waziri-Azi was based on her vast experience and capability to drive NAPTIP to achieve its key result.

Umar Farouq said the new DG has a vast experience and proven track record to move the agency forward and consolidate on what has been achieved so far, The Tribune reported.

Before her appointment, Waziri-Azi, a former head of the department of public law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, was a women’s rights advocate and campaigner against domestic and sexual-based violence.

In another news, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the federal ministry of education.

The Punch reported that the new appointments in the education ministry were disclosed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8.

The spokesperson stated that all the three appointments took effect from September 2 and would each be for an initial tenure of five years.

Meanwhile, two Nigerian ministers, Mohammed Sabo Nanono (agriculture and rural development) and Saleh Mamman (power) have been relieved of their duties.

Both Nanono and Mamman were sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, September 1, Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to The Nation, while the minister of environment, Mohammed Mahmoud Abubakar, is to replace Nanono, Abubakar Aliyu (minister of state for works), is expected to take over Mamman's office.

