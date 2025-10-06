Applicants awaiting the Nigeria Customs Service shortlist for 2025 are urged to stay proactive and informed

The shortlist has not yet been released, but official guidance is available to help candidates prepare

This explainer outlines how to check updates and ensure smooth communication through the designated portal and email channels

As anticipation builds around the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment process, applicants have been advised to stay alert for updates regarding the 2025 shortlist.

Although the official list of shortlisted candidates is yet to be released, the Customs Service has outlined clear steps for applicants to follow in preparation.

Customs shortlist 2025, where to check

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, applicants are expected to monitor their registered email addresses closely and visit the official recruitment portal at updates.customs.gov.ng for any announcements.

This dual approach has been emphasised as the primary method for receiving updates.

In a previous statement regarding the ongoing recruitment exercise, Customs noted:

“Henceforth, the Customs Service will also communicate with shortlisted applicants strictly through their registered email addresses. Some applicants have reported challenges in receiving official mails. To resolve this, all candidates are required to log in on to the recruitment portal via this link (http://updates.customs.gov.ng).”

What applicants should know before the shortlist is released

While the shortlist for 2025 has not yet been published, the Customs Service has made it clear that this guidance is intended to help applicants navigate the process ahead.

By logging into the recruitment portal and ensuring their email accounts are active and accessible, candidates can avoid missing critical updates.

The advisory also serves as a cautionary note to those who may be experiencing technical issues with email delivery. Customs has acknowledged these challenges and reiterated the importance of using the portal as a backup communication channel.

Preparing for the customs shortlist 2025

Applicants are encouraged to take proactive steps by:

• Regularly checking their email inbox and spam folders.

• Logging into updates.customs.gov.ng to verify any new notifications.

• Ensuring that their contact information on the portal is accurate and up to date.

This guide remains relevant until the official shortlist is released and aims to streamline the experience for candidates awaiting further instructions.

By following the outlined steps, applicants can position themselves to respond promptly once the Nigeria Customs Service begins its next phase of communication.

What is Customs Service?

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is a paramilitary organisation responsible for regulating and facilitating international trade, enforcing customs laws, and collecting revenue for the federal government.

Operating under the Ministry of Finance, the NCS plays a vital role in border security and anti-smuggling efforts across Nigeria’s ports, airports, and land borders.

It ensures compliance with import and export regulations, monitors goods entering and leaving the country, and contributes significantly to national economic stability.

The Service also supports trade facilitation through modernisation initiatives, including digital platforms for documentation and clearance. Recruitment into the NCS is highly competitive, reflecting its importance in national service and governance.

Over the years, the agency has evolved to meet global standards in customs administration, aligning with international best practices. Its activities are guided by transparency, integrity, and professionalism, with a strong emphasis on public service delivery and national development.

