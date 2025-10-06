The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has showered praises on teachers across the country

Dr Alausa reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration's commitment to education reform

According to Alausa, the education ministry has empowered 60,000 teachers with digital tools to deliver 21st-century education

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said over 60,000 Nigerian teachers have been empowered with digital tablets preloaded with offline teaching resources.

Alausa said the digital tools are to enhance classroom delivery and bridge the technological gap in education.

Alausa reaffirms commitment to education reform. Photo credit: Tunji Alausa

Source: Facebook

The minister described teachers as “the backbone of our education system, the shapers of destinies, and the true nation builders.”

He said the initiative is under the Ministry’s 6-point Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) Agenda, which prioritises teacher welfare, digital inclusion, and education reform across all levels.

He said the initiative forms part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister stated this while speaking at the World Teachers’ Day 2025 celebration in Abuja, themed “Recasting Teaching as a Collaborative Profession.”

Alausa said Tinubu’s administration was backing its words with measurable actions that empower teachers and transform the learning environment.

“We have distributed 60,000 digital tablets to teachers across Oyo, Adamawa, and Katsina States.

"This is part of our commitment to equip every Nigerian teacher with the tools needed to deliver 21st-century education. These devices come preloaded with zero-data content, allowing teachers to teach effectively even in low-connectivity areas.”

Alausa said the NESRI Agenda has retrained over 5,600 technical teachers, trained 6,000 teachers in Artificial Intelligence, and built the capacity of 1,400 Tsangaya teachers in modern instructional techniques.

The minister disclosed that more than 300 teachers at Federal Unity Colleges were trained in crisis management, strengthening the Ministry’s focus on safety and preparedness in schools.

He further disclosed the introduction of a N10 million loan fund for tertiary institution staff to support welfare, academic research, and productivity.

FG Introduces criminal record verification for teachers

Recall that the Federal Government unveiled a mandatory Teacher Ethics and Criminal Record Verification Framework to enhance accountability in Nigeria’s education sector

The initiative spearheaded by Alausa aims to ensure that only morally sound and professionally qualified individuals are entrusted with teaching roles

Integrated into the TRCN digital portal, the system is set to curb impersonation, certificate forgery, and the employment of unqualified staff in schools nationwide.

FG launches digital platform to monitor teachers nationwide

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government launched a digital portal to create a credible database for teachers and streamline licensing nationwide.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, said the platform will improve transparency, accountability, and professional development opportunities.

The UK government, through its education partnership, pledged continued support for the initiative aimed at raising teacher quality across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng