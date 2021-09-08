Plans to deploy the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in Nigeria's telecommunications industry has been approved

The Nigerian government made the announcement on Wednesday, September 8, at the Federal Executive Council meeting

Prof. Isa Pantami, the minister of communications said the approval came following the presentation of the implementation of the policy

Abuja - The federal government has approved the deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Technology in the telecommunications industry.

Premium Times reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval on Wednesday, September 8, at the council meeting.

The Federal Executive Council has approved the National Policy on 5G Networks in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

It was gathered that the council gave the go-ahead following the presentation by the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Pantami.

The minister’s technical assistant, Femi Adeluyi, according to The Sun revealed that the policy has been developed over a period of two years.

Adeluyi noted that this was due to the need for extensive stakeholder engagement and the need to ensure adequate public awareness and sensitisation.

With the approval of this national policy on 5G, NCC has been directed to come up with regulatory instrument that will ensure its safety, and many more.

FG finally announces plan to deploy 5G network in Nigeria

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that the FG announced it is going ahead with arrangements for the deployment of 5G Technology in the telecommunications industry.

This was made known on Wednesday, May 5, by the the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

It was gathered that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NCC and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat) was signed at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

While allaying fears and concerns on health and security implications, the Nigerian government asserted that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind, adding that the resources and revenues to be earned are huge.

We will soon deploy 5G network, Federal government tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Nigerians were asked to start expecting the deployment of a fifth-generation (5G) network across the country.

This was disclosed by the executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Garba Danbatta, in a statement on the official website of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is ready to deploy. Danbatta made this known during a presentation in Abuja on Wednesday, August 25.

