Online scammers have upgraded their skills in swindling people of their hard-earned money as non-physical transactions grows everyday.

Many people these days would prefer to make payment for goods and services online with ATM using card pins espcially with the coronavirus pandemic.

Scammers have upgraded techniques used to steal from unsuspecting members of the public. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Even small business owners encourage customers to make use of online payment rather tha collect cash at the store,

These days, the trick is using the web to deceive individuals and dupe them of their cash without the using an ATM card.

These are some of the new techniques:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

1. Internet fraudters create various sites where products are a publicised at modest rates to lure victims. As soon as individuals input their card details, the scammers will use the information to steal all the cash in the victim's account.

2. Receiving text messages claiming that you have just won some amazing gifts from mobile phones, cars, home appliances and other wonderful gift items. You would be asked to guarantee the win by transfering your individual bank details for delivery.

3. Another trick which is currently being used by scammers is to send text messages to any of your close contacts asking for money by pretending to be you.

4. Investment and pension scams, which might offer shares, or the chance to convert your pension into cash.

Steps to recover your money after being scammed

Earlier, Legit.ng had previously reported that about some steps to take if your money is stolen through internet fraud.

It was reported that the police or EFCC can track the scammer by getting his exact location thereby making it easier for the fraudster to be arrested.

Scam is not for you: Nigerian Man sends SMS to fraudster who wanted to dupe him

Meanwhile, a young Nigerian man, Ridwan Rasheed, has gone on Facebook to expose a caller who tried to scam him online.

Detailing their conversation and giving out the person's phone number, Ridwan revealed that the scammer made a call to him and introduced himself as an official of a bank.

After that, he mentioned his middle name and asked if he has got his ATM card. To that, as a way to frustrate him, Ridwan asked "what ATM?" several times.

Source: Legit.ng