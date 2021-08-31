The boxers were put up for auction by Leland's auctioneers and has signs of being heavily used

Michael Jordan enthusiasts can now have something they can boast about sharing with the legendary basketballer after his used boxer went up on sale.

Michael Jordan’s boxers are up for sale and enthusiasts must be happy. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler.

Source: Getty Images

Used boxers for N206k

This is after a pair of the NBA's legend's boxers went up for sale, and the price is a cool $500 (N206,000).

According to Page Six, Leland's auctioneers are have put Jordan's undies up for sale, which was said to has been regularly worn by the legend and has signs of being 'heavily used'.

An auction insider claimed that the cloth is as close to greatness as one can get, and wearing the same undies as Jordan does sound like greatness.

Did they wash them?

The good or bad news for the enthusiast is that they have a dry cleaning badge, which only means they have been washed and so only the memory of the NBA star remains. With a laundry tag in it, it most probably have been washed.

The boxers are said to be part of Jordan's belongings put up for sale by his bodyguard John Michael, with other items including coats, suits, ties and gold clubs once belonging to Jordan.

Ghana-Must-Go bag becomes treasured item

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a picture of the popular 'Ghana must go' bag has surfaced on the internet and racked up many reactions.

It appeared many are in shock at the fact that the bag is going for $2090 (N860,390.30) on the official website of Balenciaga USA.

Legit.ng sighted the post on a social media handle called @kennytrip2 with the caption:

"Wait.. what? should we tell them?"

Many people who reacted to the post said it shows that things Africans do not put pride in often get treasured so much in the West. There were some who wondered what village people would say if one goes to the village with the bag.

