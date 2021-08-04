A Nigerian man, Ridwan Rasheed, has exposed the scammer he had a brief phone call with who wanted to con him

The man asked if already got his ATM card from the bank before getting frustrated that his gimmick was futile

Ridwan wanted the scammer to know that he really knew his plan and texted him that he is bad at scamming

A young Nigerian man, Ridwan Rasheed, has gone on Facebook to expose a caller who tried to scam him online.

Detailing their conversation and giving out the person's phone number, Ridwan revealed that the scammer made a call to him and introduced himself as an official of UBA.

The scammer got frustrated that his attempt was futile. Photo source: Ridwan Rasheed

Source: Facebook

The scammer got 'beaten'

After that, he mentioned his middle name and asked if he has got his ATM card. To that, as a way to frustrate him, Ridwan asked "what ATM?" several times.

The caller, sensing that he has been sniffed out, told Ridwan to get out before dropping the call. In response, the young Nigerian man sent him a short text that reads:

"Scam is not for you."

See his post below:

Below are the reactions to his post below:

Oladeji Slitz Kennie said:

"The guy no even try at all."

AbdulFatah Opeyemi Yusuff said:

"O miss road."

Another scammer on a mission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady with the social media handle @MeetHajaar took to the social media platform to share her encounter with a scammer who tried to dupe her of N10 million.

She shared screenshots of her Instagram conversation with the scammer. According to the young lady, the scammer, who is a Nigerian, opened a fake Instagram account and posed as a white man.

The scammer who adopted the name Mark Wilson asked @MeetHajaar to invest in his business after claiming he was into selling laptops, phones, clothes and shoes.

As the conversation continued, @MeetHajaar knew the man was a scammer and she decided to play along and waste his time.

Source: Legit.ng