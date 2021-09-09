APC stakeholders have been advised how to get the next president of Nigeria come the 2023 presidential election

The advice was given by a former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, September 9

Sheriff said instead of paying attention to ethnicity, Nigerians should look for competence among those eyeing the seat of power

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, has called on Nigerians to avoid ethnic, religious, and political sentiments in the search for the country's next president.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains said the masses must prioritise competence above every other factor come 2023 general elections.

The Borno former governor said Buhari's successor can come from anywhere (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Sheriff who spoke with members of an APC pressure group, Frontier for Equality Leadership and Good Governance, on Thursday, September 9, noted that maintained that it does not matter where President Muhammadu Buhari's successor comes from, he or she must be given full support, Punch reports.

He stated:

“If the man that will bring succour to Nigeria is coming from a mountain in Ogoja, we should go and look for him.

“If it is in the extreme end of Adamawa, we should go and look for him. If he is coming from the end of Anambra, we should go and look for him. We must do soul-searching and look for a leader.

“Unless we all believe in ourselves as a nation, and believe all of us are equal, and believe that a good leader will emerge from any part of the country, regardless of his religion, tribe or where he comes from, we will not succeed in getting it right in thIs country we dearly love.”

