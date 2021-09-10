A northern group identified as Movement For A New Arewa is seeking a presidential pardon for Joshua Dariye

Dariye, a prominent politician and former governor of Plateau state, is serving a 10-year jail term over corruption

However, the group said President Buhari should pardon Dariye so that he can contribute to the peacebuilding process in the northern region

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Movement For A New Arewa, a norther coalition group, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to pardon former Plateau state governor, Joshua Dariye, who is serving a 10-year jail term over corruption.

PM News reported that the group made the appeal in a press statement released by its national president, Abdulkareem Bayero, and national secretary, Abdulahi Musa, in Kaduna.

The group claimed the likes of Dariye need to be released from prison if the north was to return to its past glory and join in the peacebuilding process, The Punch also reported.

The statement read:

“Peace can only be achievable, if the broken and burnt bridges, of friendship, brotherhood and a healing process by all those who have been hurt, injured and aggrieved, among the various ethnic nationalities the likes of Hausa Fulani, Tiv, Birom Gbagyi and others, comes together in a round table to discuss the way forward and towards finding a lasting solution to addressing prevailing insecurity that had destroyed the north.

“We must strive by all means to foster and forge unity and peace towards achieving a united north and by extension a united Nigerian as a people.”

Dariye has been in prison since the inception of the present administration.

In March, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction over criminal breach of trust, which attracted a 10-year jail.

Nigerians react

Gbadebo Awoyale Awo G commented on Facebook:

"They have started lobbying for his release. I believe they will finally succeed. That is Nigeria for us."

Nathaniel Umar said:

"That's how we legitimise crime. Our leaders who don't have any pity for the masses steal from the masses and when justice is meted on them, we bring out our pity bags to beg for them. How do you want others to learn from them?"

Itamakinde Akinyele said:

"Does he have the power to release him? If yes, on what ground?"

Evangelist Donatus Nwagboroogunagha Emmanuel said:

"A man who looted the Plateau State treasury, prosecuted and convicted up to the Supreme Court they are asking to be pardoned.

"What a people! How many Nigerians are in jail for lesser offenses and no one cares about them? Even though I never liked Buhari's administration but I am sure he won't be favorable to such request."

Two ex-INEC officials sent to prison

In another related report, the Buhari administration recorded another victory in its anti-corruption campaign after it secured the conviction of two former staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The officials were charged before the Kwara state High Court sitting in Ilorin, by the Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on seven counts bordering on criminal misappropriation and criminal breach of trust while they were in the employ of INEC.

Wilson Uwujaren, a spokesperson for the commission in a statement on Tuesday, July 6, said the convicts, Christian Nwosu and Tijani Inda Bashir, during the trial, opted for a plea bargain with the prosecution due to the overwhelming evidence against them.

