The Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju has recently disclosed that the backing for Bola Tinubu to run for the presidency is a collective one

The Director-General of NDA, Akin Badeji noted that enthroning a Tinubu presidency is their aim, adding that collective efforts should be given irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments

Badeji hinted further that Tinubu is the best man for the job, saying he possesses all the qualities needed to carry on with President Buhari’s next level agenda

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) has recommended Bola Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate who can consolidate President Buhari’s achievements.

The support group said everyone should support the Tinubu to become president, irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments.

Premium Times reported that the director-general of the newly inaugurated support group, Akin Badeji, made this disclosure in a statement available to newsmen on Friday, September 3, in Abuja.

The support for Tinubu is a collective task, he has the best resume, Diaspora group says.

Source: Facebook

Badeji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this after inaugurating the group.

Badeji said:

“Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“NDA is a partisan group aimed at garnering support in the Diaspora and across the length and breadth of Nigeria for Tinubu presidency, come 2023.”

He said the group which had its headquarters in London, UK, and a country office in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would not rest on its oars until it achieved its desire of enthroning a Tinubu presidency.

Badeji noted that Nigeria was on a national rebirth, pioneered by President Buhari, after several years of maladministration by her former handlers, Vanguard report indicates.

The director-general hinted further that a formal inauguration of the home country chapter of the group would be before the end of the year.

