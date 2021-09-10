Nigerians are not looking for an Igbo president, but for a competent Nigerian who can handle the mantle of leadership in 2023

This was the submission of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state when he spoke with a local media house on Thursday, September 9

Uzodinma said on the part of the APC, a binding decision will be made soon as to who will emerge as the candidate ahead of the 2023 elections

The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has explained that Nigerians, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are not necessarily looking for an Igbo president.

Hours after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day working visit to Imo, Governor Uzodinma told Channels TV that the APC the masses are looking for a competent Nigerian leader, irrespective of tribe or ethnicity.

Uzodinma said the APC will make a binding decision soon (Photo: Imo State Government)

The southeast governor said that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling party will make a decision on who will emerge as its flagbearer, adding that the resolution will be binding on all members.

He went on to stress that this decision to be taken by the APC will be influenced by covert and overt factors.

Uzodinma said this in response to questions on the agitation among southeast politicians for the emergence of an Igbo president come 2023.

2023: Southeast governor says it is too early to discuss Igbo presidency, gives reason

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, had said calls for the Igbo presidency in 2023 were too early and distracting.

He made this statement while speaking with newsmen after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, September 6, at the Presidential Villa.

Umahi advised Southeast governors and APC governors to focus on projects that would bring about development in their state, region and the country at large.

He said:

“Well, for me, I’m very much interested in completing my projects. And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29, 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of South East and by extension, governors of APC."

It would be recalled that Governor David Umahi had said that God’s anointing is needed for the Igbo to produce the president of Nigeria in 2023.

He added that there has been an increased agitation for President Muhammadu Buhari's successor to come from Nigeria’s Southeast.

