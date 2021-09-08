FlexiSAF has continued its quest to ensure that the rate of out-of-school children in Nigeria drops to the barest minimum

The educational foundation has identified a community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with some out-of-school children

Over 40 out-of-school children between the ages of 6 to 11 years have benefited from a learning project by the foundation

FCT, Abuja - FlexiSAF Foundation, an educational foundation based in Abuja, has wrapped up its signature Accelerated Learning Project (AccLearn).

The Accelerated Learning project of the foundation is geared towards ensuring that every child has access to quality and sound education in target communities.

FlexiSAF Foundation was founded by Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad. Photo credit: Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad

Source: Facebook

One of such communities is the Rugga community in Wuye District Abuja, where over 40 out-of-school children between the ages of 6 to 11 years have benefited from the AccLearn project and are ready to transit to formal schools.

At a transition event on Tuesday, September 7 attended by a Legit.ng reporter, children who hitherto could not identify the alphabets and numbers, thrill guests with their presentations which showcased the impact of the project.

Founder, FlexiSAF Foundation, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad in a goodwill message said:

“I was proud to hear our children speaking in English, and the way they have been composing themselves is really a joy to see. This shows that we have made a lot of progress.”

Ahmad also revealed plans to provide solar home systems to power the mobile classroom in the community, as well as some neighbouring houses.

In her welcome address, the executive director, FlexiSAF Foundation, Amina Usman, explained that the foundation which started out to enroll children back to school realized that there were some kinds of children that are very unique and needed to be met in their communities.

She said:

“Because of the problems we have in this country, like distance to schools and insecurity, many parents do not release their children to go to school.

“So, accelerated learning meets them in their communities, it helps the community to buy into the project like you can see mothers and others here.”

Usman, who noted that FlexiSAF has been in the community for three years, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to take more children back to school, adding that education cannot wait for anyone.

She added:

“We started with 50 children but dropped to 40 due to some challenges. I encourage the private sector to be doing something like this because the lack of access to education and grooming future leaders is a huge pandemic. So, we need to curtail it.”

For the Chief Executive of Connected Development (CODE), Hamzat Lawal, who was represented by Mukhtar Modibbo, noted that education is a fundamental human right that every child should have,

He added that CODE's partnership with FlexiSAF has led to a decrease in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Giving an overview of the AccLearn project, the Program Officer, FlexiSAF Foundation, Nelson Egbunu said:

“We had the three years early age curriculum compressed into 12 months. It focuses on literacy, numeracy, life skills, and computational thinking.

“This exposed them to a lot of topics like etiquette and being responsible. They were also introduced to concepts like algorithms, evaluation, and so on.

“The children will be transitioned into formal schools and their learning will continue.”

The leader of the community, also known as the Mai Anguwa, Adamu Ahmadu who commended FlexiSAF for helping the community to educate the children, also appreciated them for their commitment to the cause which he said, has improved the education of the children.

