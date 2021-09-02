A young woman, Kangyang Deborah Gana, took children off the street and created a school for them in her home

Deborah revealed that she wanted to teach them Bible studies before she realised that most of them could not even read

The woman said that the situation is so bad that they cannot afford to wait for the government to fix the mess

A young woman, Kangyang Deborah Gana, is using her limited resources to take care of the needs of many in her community in Plateau state.

She converted her house into a school for kids even though people kept asking her why she is taking up an activity that is meant for the government.

The woman said they couldn't wait for the government. Photo source: @bellanaija

Source: Instagram

They couldn't read or write

Bella Naija reports that Deborah took the decision to convert her home into a tutorial centre when she realised that many teens in her neighbourhood could not read and write.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The woman’s home now serves as a place where more than 180 kids come to learn. The woman’s work has now attracted around 10 people who also volunteer to help the initiative.

We can't wait for the government

She said:

“When we got here, I wanted to teach the children bible on Sundays, but I realized a bigger problem. The children couldn’t read at all.”

Deborah added that the situation is so bad that some of the students are already in SS1 and cannot read. She stated that they cannot afford to wait for the government.

Watch the full video below:

kutymador said:

"God bless her and everyone involved."

miike.berry said:

"God bless her."

A Nigerian man solved school problem during the pandemic

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of Slum2School, Otto Orondaam, proffered a very big solution to the problem of learning in this period when children are forced out of school by the pandemic.

He announced his organisation has made it possible for 948 kids to learn remotely with their first Virtual Learning Classroom in Africa. Otto said his aim is to reach 10,000 kids during this season.

Many people were so amazed by his solution. With the initiative, children were able to continue with their education despite the national lockdown.

Source: Legit.ng