FIFA has cleared three dual-national players to represent DR Congo in Sunday’s World Cup playoff final against Nigeria

The eligibility boost from FIFA strengthens an already Europe-loaded Congolese squad

Nigeria remains favourites on paper, but the balance of the tie has shifted ahead of the showdown in Rabat

DR Congo have received a major boost only hours before their crucial World Cup playoff final against Nigeria, with FIFA approving change-of-association requests for three players.

The approvals add fresh firepower to Sebastien Desabre’s squad ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Rabat, where Africa’s sole ticket to the intercontinental playoffs will be decided.

FIFA has cleared three foreign-born players to play for DR Congo in time for the World Cup playoff final vs Nigeria. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

Celtic midfielder Michel-Ange Balikwisha, rising Anderlecht playmaker Mario Stroeykens, and Standard Liege goalkeeper Matthieu Epolo have all been cleared to officially represent DR Congo at senior level, the International Window reports.

All three players, who had previously played for Belgium at various youth levels, switched allegiance to DR Congo ahead of the November international window and are now eligible to face the Super Eagles in the World Cup playoff final.

The approvals were logged through FIFA’s regulatory platform over several days.

Balikwisha and Epolo were cleared in time to be listed in the squad against Cameroon, though both players were unused for the encounter.

On the other hand, Stroeykens received his approval only hours before that game and was left out, but all three are fully available for selection against Nigeria, Congolese Football News reports.

DR Congo’s squad grows stronger

With the latest approvals, DR Congo now boasts one of the most talented squads in African football.

DR Congo are bidding to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1974. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

The Leopards already had an impressive cast of players born or raised in Europe, including Lionel Mpasi, Steve Kapuadi, Gedeon Kalulu, Arthur Masuaku, Theo Bongonda, Cédric Bakambu, and former Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Head coach Desabre sees the addition of the three newly cleared players as a significant tactical advantage going into Sunday’s final.

DR Congo have not been at the World Cup since 1974, but there is renewed optimism that this generation could end that drought.

DR Congo vs Nigeria match preview

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in nine matches since March, though three of those ended in draws.

Eric Chelle’s side looked sharp in their 4-1 extra-time win over Gabon, with Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams starring in attack.

DR Congo, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches, losing only to Senegal.

Their dramatic victory over Cameroon, with a 91st-minute winner from Chancel Mbemba, underlined their growing confidence.

Historically, the head-to-head records between the two countries have been tight.

In six meetings, DR Congo lead with three wins to Nigeria’s two, while their last encounter in 2018 ended 1-1.

Nigeria suffers injury blow

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali may miss Nigeria’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying playoff final against DR Congo.

The match, scheduled for Sunday in Rabat, Morocco, is the final hurdle for Nigeria before the intercontinental playoffs slated for March 2026 in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng