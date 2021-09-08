- Nigerians are not impressed with the country's military according to minister of defence, Bashir Magashi

Bashir Magashi, minister of defence, says the bandits wreaking havoc on the north-west and north-central are becoming a nuisance.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed the need for urgency in dealing with them.

The minister spoke on Tuesday after the national security council meeting which took place at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Defence minister says bandits are becoming a nuisance in the country. Photo: Nigerian Army

He said:

“This meeting was called in order to keep the C-in-C abreast on the current happening in the north-west and north-central, in respect of the improvements, problems and any other thing associated with the insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and the rest of it.

“From the meeting, we believe that the spate at which these things are happening in Zamfara state and north-central is a source of concern to the government and to all agencies that are responsible for the execution of the operations in the north-central.

“We discussed the need for urgency in our dealing with the bandits. We believe they’re becoming a nuisance; killing people, they are doing what they like, they make careless statements, they say what they think they should say in order to solicit the kind of audience they want from the society.

“We believe that we have gone a long way in keeping this country together. If one looks back, prior to our coming, 2014, you’ll find that there’s a lot of improvement, but people are not seeing it anymore.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that bandits suspected to be fleeing Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aerial bombardments in the Bakura-Talata Mafara axis of Zamfara state on Tuesday, September 7 stormed Dange Shuni local government area of Sokoto and kidnapped at least 20 residents.

Residents of the Dange Shuni local government area, however, that communities in the area were witnessing an influx of bandits recently. This was contained in a press statement seen by Legit.ng and released by the governor's spokesman, Richard Olatunde.

They were reportedly killed by ground troops and through aerial reconnaissance since the blockage of communication and restriction of movement in the state.

