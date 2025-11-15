President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent felicitations to former Ekiti Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose as he turned 65 on November 15

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose, as he marked his 65th birthday on November 15.

Celebrating a resilient political figure

Tinubu Sends Message as Former Gov Fayose Turns 65

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Thursday, November 13, President Tinubu described Fayose, fondly known as Osokomole, as a significant political figure in both Ekiti State and Nigeria.

“Since his emergence on the national political horizon in 2003, he has remained a force to reckon with in our country’s political landscape,” Tinubu said.

He recalled that Fayose’s first term as governor was truncated due to presidential intervention but praised his resilience.

“He bore the pains with uncommon strength and embraced adversity with equanimity,” the president added.

A remarkable political comeback

Tinubu highlighted Fayose’s historic return to power in 2014, noting that he became the first Nigerian politician to defeat two incumbent governors. “Osokomole is a man who has never lacked the courage of his convictions. We can always know where he stands on any issue,” the president said.

He further described Fayose as fearless in expressing his views and committed to the welfare of the people.

“His cognomen, Ore Mekunnu, friend of the poor, is well deserved. He has mastered the art of connecting with ordinary citizens,” Tinubu stated.

Achievements in governance

According to Tinubu, Fayose made significant progress in road infrastructure, education, and healthcare during his terms.

“Other notable achievements include the State High Court Complex, a new governor’s office, and numerous projects that have left a lasting impact on Ekiti State,” the president said.

Wishes for continued purpose and good health

Concluding his message, Tinubu expressed personal gratitude for Fayose’s support and offered prayers for his health and continued service.

“On this joyous occasion of the 65th birthday, my prayer and wish to God is to grant Peter Ayodele Fayose good health and to find more purpose in his service to the Almighty and humanity. Happy birthday, Osokomole!”

Source: Legit.ng