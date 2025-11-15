Nigeria has taken another major step toward deepening digital learning and strengthening youth empowerment through a new partnership with the UAE Digital School.

The agreement, sealed recently in Dubai, is designed to widen access to technology-driven education and hands-on skills training for millions of young Nigerians who need stronger pathways into the global digital economy.

Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and Dr Waleed Al Ali during the MoU signing. Credit: Olawale Olawande.

A strategic push for digital readiness

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, and Dr Waleed Al Ali, who heads the UAE Digital School under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The deal builds on earlier discussions held in July 2025 with senior officials and development partners in the United Arab Emirates.

Olawande said the collaboration aligns closely with Nigeria’s long-term ambition to prepare its young population for the fast-changing world of work.

Expanding access to digital tools and skills

According to him, the initiative is not just a formal agreement but a shared commitment to equip young Nigerians with the tools they need to compete, innovate, and thrive in technology-driven sectors.

He described the moment as a turning point for the country’s digital readiness goals, noting that meaningful investment in youth skills remains one of the most effective ways to drive economic resilience and national development.

During the signing ceremony, the minister also acknowledged the support of the UAE authorities, praising their hospitality and sustained contribution to global development.

He said the partnership reflects a sense of solidarity between both countries, especially in areas that shape the future of young people.

“What we celebrate today goes beyond Nigeria. It stands as a symbol of shared responsibility, shared progress, and shared hope for the youth of both nations,” Olawande said.

The partnership sets the stage for a wide rollout of digital learning programmes tailored to current global workforce demands.

These will include technology-focused courses, capacity development programmes, and practical training designed to improve digital literacy and boost employability.

Olawande expressed confidence that the collaboration will produce measurable outcomes, especially in closing existing gaps in digital access and ensuring that young Nigerians can acquire relevant skills at scale.

He noted that improved access to quality learning tools will help young people tap into opportunities in software development, digital design, cybersecurity, online education, and other growing fields.

Preparing youths for a global digital marketplace

He also thanked Sapphital Limited, the technical partner supporting the project, as well as officials within the Federal Ministry of Youth Development whose work helped bring the agreement to life.

Their contributions, he said, underscore the importance of public and private cooperation in achieving meaningful progress.

With the new agreement in place, Nigeria is positioning itself to create a stronger learning ecosystem that supports innovation and economic participation.

The UAE Digital School’s resources, combined with Nigeria’s large and energetic youth population, are expected to create a more inclusive digital education framework capable of reaching underserved communities.

The partnership aims to ensure that millions of young Nigerians gain access to the knowledge, tools, and practical exposure required to secure opportunities in the global digital marketplace.

