The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has sent a message to Nigeria ahead of the 2026 World Cup playoff final

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo to decide Africa's slot

The Bafana Bafana secured the sole slot in the CAF qualification group C ahead of Nigeria last October

Nigeria sports journalist Bunmi Adedoyin has commended South Africa for their message to the three-time AFCON winners

The South Africa Football Association has issued a statement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Rabat, Morocco, on November 16.

Nigeria are two steps away from securing a spot for the Mundial next year as they face the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Super Eagles of Nigeria will take on the Leopards of DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

The Super Eagles put up an electrifying performance as they defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 after extra time.

Goals from Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke and a brace from Victor Osimhen cancelled Mario Lemina's 89-minute goals, while DR Congo beat Cameroon 1-0 in the second semifinal playoffs, per AOL.

The final match between Nigeria and DR Congo will be played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to determine Africa's representative at the inter-continental playoffs in Mexico next March.

SAFA releases statement ahead of playoffs

The President of South Africa Football Association, Danny Jordaan has thrown his weight behind the Super Eagles ahead of their clash against DR Congo.

In a tweet on X, Jordaan said Nigeria possesses some of the best players in the world currently.

SAFA President Danny Jordaan during the opening of the FIFA Football For Hope Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by: Lefty Shivambu - FIFA/FIFA.

The SAFA president admitted that the three-time AFCON winners gave the Bafana Bafana of South Africa a tough time during the World Cup qualifiers.

Jordaan also extended best regards to the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, and the current NFF boss, Ibrahim Gusau. He said:

"Nigeria were in our group and the qualifiers was tight and stressful in the end.

"I want to wish Nigeria all the best, to Amaju Pinnick my friend and the President of the NFF, and Ibrahim Gusau all the best.

"Nigeria is a big team with players among the best in the World, and I hope they will play well with their ability and deliver the rest.

"On behalf of all the South Africa Association and our close working relationship, I want to wish them all the best once again."

South Africa finished in first place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with 18 points in the CAF qualification group C, per FIFA. They return to the Mundial 16 years after hosting the tournament on their home soil.

South Africa have done well - Adedoyin

Nigeria sports journalist, Bunmi Adedoyin said the statement by SFA president Danny Jordaan will reignite the friendship between both countries.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adedoyin explained that Jordaan understands the politics of the game and his message will have a positive impact on the Bafana Bafana. He said:

"I want to commend SAFA president, Danny Jordaan, for his initiative in wishing Nigeria all the best against DR Congo. I strongly believe that both nations have a lot to gain when on the same page."

CAF sent message to Nigeria and DR Congo

Legit.ng reported that CAF sent a message to Nigeria and DR Congo ahead of the African tourney final for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff.

The African football governing body confirmed the participants after their hard-fought battles against the Panthers of Gabon and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

