Femi Falana, SAN, urged President Tinubu to compel FCT Minister Nyesom Wike to apologise for insulting a naval officer in Abuja

Falana criticised Wike for lacking decorum despite acting within his statutory authority and faulted the naval officer for illegal actions

The SAN questioned the government’s prisoner exchange plan and urged law students to embrace technology and promote justice

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has called on President Bola Tinubu to compel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to apologise for using derogatory remarks against a serving naval officer during a dispute over a plot of land in Abuja.

Falana made the call on Thursday, November 13, at the opening of the Legal Year of the Faculty of Law, University of Abuja, organised by the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN), UNIABUJA Chapter.

"Wike Must Apologise": Powerful Nigerian SAN Tells Tinubu What To Do

Source: Twitter

He described the altercation as a clear instance of both parties taking the law into their own hands.

“On no ground should a Minister insult or abuse a citizen. No Minister has the power to call any Nigerian a fool. Mr. President should compel the Minister to apologise. He was lucky he was not shot,” Falana said.

The SAN further noted that that Wike was fortunate to have escaped serious harm during the encounter.

Wike acted within authority but lacked decorum

While acknowledging that Wike acted within his statutory authority under Section 11 of the Land Use Act, Falana criticised the Minister’s approach, saying it lacked emotional intelligence and decorum.

He cited a precedent in Ghana, where a minister was compelled to apologise for derogatory remarks against a citizen, emphasising the importance of humility in public service.

Falana also faulted the naval officer for preventing the Minister from performing his lawful duties, describing the officer’s actions as illegal.

“The officer violated the law by guarding private property while claiming to act on superior orders. Those orders were unlawful. But the Minister also went off track. Even the President cannot call any Nigerian a fool,” he said,

He commended the officer for maintaining restraint despite provocation.

Falana criticises government on prison exchange plan

"Wike Must Apologise": Powerful Nigerian SAN Tells Tinubu What To Do

Source: Getty Images

During the event, Falana also criticised the Federal Government’s reported plan to have former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu serve the remainder of his prison term in Nigeria following his conviction in the United Kingdom for organ trafflcking.

He questioned why the government showed concern for Ekweremadu but not for the 232 other Nigerians currently serving sentences in Britain.

“I will take up this matter. The so-called prisoner exchange programme is questionable because there is no British citizen serving a prison term in Nigeria,” Falana added.

Law students urged to embrace technology and justice

On the theme of the event, “Litigation as the Bloodline of Justice: Building the Next Generation of Advocates,” Falana urged law students to embrace technology as courts across West Africa increasingly adopt virtual hearings and electronic filing systems.

He also encouraged them to engage in national issues and promote justice and good governance.

Enenche reacts to Wike clash with military officer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has reacted to the now-viral video of the confrontation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer in Abuja.

In a clip that surfaced online on Wednesday, November 13, Pastor Enenche addressed the incident during a sermon, using a mix of humour and reflection to comment on the situation.

Source: Legit.ng