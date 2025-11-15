Four Super Eagles stars are at risk of suspension if they receive a yellow card against DR Congo in the World Cup playoff

CAF cleared Wilfred Ndidi to play against DR Congo despite his yellow card against Gabon, as a little-known rule saved him

However, the new rule puts him and two other teammates at risk for the intercontinental playoff if the Super Eagles progress

Four Super Eagles players are at risk of suspension if they receive a yellow card during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigerians are delighted after CAF confirmed that Wilfred Ndidi is cleared to play against DR Congo despite his yellow card against Gabon, having also been booked against Rwanda in March.

4 Super Eagles stars face suspension if they receive yellow cards against DR Congo. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The confederation confirmed that cautions received during the group stages do not carry over to the playoffs, only confirmed suspension, as in the case of Semi Ajayi, applies.

The rule cleared multiple Super Eagles stars from the risk of suspensions, including Stanley Nwabali, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Tolu Arokodare, and Bruno Onyemaechi.

However, it also means that four players who picked up bookings against Gabon are at risk of suspension in the intercontinental playoffs.

Legit.ng examines the four players at risk of suspension ahead of DR Congo clash.

4 Super Eagles stars at risk of suspension

1. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi got away from suspension, but is not fully out as his yellow card in the semi-final against Gabon puts him at risk of suspension if he receives another booking in the final match against DR Congo.

As noted by ESPN, the Besiktas midfielder displayed discipline by playing through a yellow card for most of the 4-1 win over Gabon, after Abongile Tom booked him in the 6th minute. On his 70th appearance, he provided a brilliant assist for Chidera Ejuke for Nigeria’s second goal.

2. Victor Osimhen

Nigerians are very displeased with the Galatasaray forward after picking up a yellow card for removing his shirt during his celebration for his first goal against Gabon, as noted by Daily Post. The striker who had missed two glorious chances was over the moon after finally scoring.

The 31-goal striker for the Super Eagles must now avoid a booking against DR Congo to keep a clean slate for the intercontinental playoff if Nigeria progresses.

3. Frank Onyeka

Frank Onyeka picked up a yellow card after an altercation with Samake Nze Bagnama after a reckless challenge from the Gabonese midfielder in the 120th minute.

Frank Onyeka faces suspension if he receives a yellow card against DR Congo. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The Brentford midfielder is Eric Chelle's preferred substitute to replace his midfield duo of Alex Iwobi and Ndidi in the closing stages of matches, and will be a big miss if he is suspended.

4. Amas Obasogie

The Singinda Black Stars goalkeeper received a yellow card for overstaying on the pitch while giving Osimhen his shirt after scoring Nigeria’s third goal, and will be suspended if he picks up another yellow card on the bench against DR Congo.

4 Super Eagles stars to watch out for

Legit.ng analysed four Super Eagles stars to watch out for during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Victor Osimhen, as always, will be the focal point, while other players, including vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi, will also be under the spotlight.

