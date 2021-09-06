A once in a lifetime opportunity for capacity building, mentoring, networking, and support is happening in Abuja

The initiative will help build solutions from simple ideas to workable prototypes on how to use technology to provide health solutions

EpiAFRIC, a globally competitive, efficient, transparent, and financially sustainable health consultancy group is the brain behind the initiative

FCT, Abuja - EpiAFRIC, an African health consultancy group, and partners will be having the 6th edition of the Health meets Tech Hackathon.

Legit.ng gathered that this year’s event is Pan-African with participation from across the continent.

Dr. Nsofor says organisers are expecting the teams to come up with disruptive ideas during the competition. Photo credit: EpiAFRIC

Source: Facebook

This year’s Hackathon is a two-day hybrid event (both virtual and physical) scheduled for Friday, September 10 to Saturday, September 11 in Abuja.

This year’s theme is “Navigating Healthcare post-COVID-19” with an emphasis on developing tech solutions.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Dr. Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, CEO EpiAFRIC:

“We are really pleased to be hosting our 6th Hackathon this year with our partners to a one-of-a-kind hybrid event.

“This year promises to be epic as we would be expecting the teams to come up with disruptive ideas on how technology can be used to accelerate and provide better healthcare services especially as we gradually begin to live in a post-COVID-19 world.”

Nigerian state governments to address medical emergencies

Meanwhile, health experts have continued to advocate for the review of Nigeria's efforts at improving medical emergencies in the country.

As Nigeria continues to identify options for improvement, a new initiative to ensure the medical needs of rural dwellers are met on time is on the way.

Zipline, a medical product delivery company providing an end-to-end solution using drones to reach such persons will soon be launched in the country.

Federal government ensures strict protocols on COVID-19

Meanwhile, the federal government says strict travel protocols are put in place to protect Nigerians from being infected by COVID-19.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known while speaking to a news agency in Abuja on Wednesday, August 11.

Alhaji Mohammed said Nigeria had been tagged as a very strict country in terms of travel protocols, explaining that the stand of the government was to protect its people against the spread of the virus.

Source: Legit.ng