All hands are on deck to ensure that violence against women and girls is a thing of the past in Nigeria

The Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services is leading the fight against the abuses

At a meeting in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, key stakeholders met to chart a way forward on the issue

FCT, Abuja - The Non-Governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) has kick-started the initiative to develop an information and education package to fight against violence on women and girls.

This was revealed at a one-day stakeholder's meeting organised by NOGALSS and its partners - UNESCO, Spotlight Initiative, European Union, and the United Nations in Abuja on Thursday, August 19, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

Participants at the meeting pose for a photograph during a break. Photo credit: NOGALSS

Source: Facebook

Delivering his opening address at the event, NOGALSS national president, Comrade Noah Emmanuel said the package will focus on Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), Harmful Practices (HP), and Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for dissemination through multiple points focusing on basic education under UNESCO in the Spotlight Initiative.

His words:

“There is a need to be more aggressive in the fight against violence on women and girls in times like these.

“According to the SDG indicator on Intimate Partner Violence, violence against women and girls is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world.

“It knows no social, economic, or national boundaries. Worldwide, an estimated one in every three women experiences physical or sexual abuse in her lifetime.

“Gender-based violence undermines the health, dignity, security, and autonomy of its victims, yet it remains shrouded in a culture of silence.

“As the implementing partner under UNESCO on Spotlight Initiative Activity 4.2.2, I appeal to every one of us to continue the delivery of our commitment to eradicate all forms of violence and harmful practices against women and girls.”

Also speaking, the director of, UNESCO regional office, Mr. Mamadou Lamine Sow, commended NOGALSS for its efforts in the area of non-formal education delivery and putting up structures for sound funds mobilization.

He said the Spotlight Initiative is hinged on six complementing pillars which are

1. Laws and policy

2. Institution strengthening

3. Prevention

4. Service

5. Quality data

6. Strengthening civil society organisations or women movements championing the elimination of Gender-Based Violence.

He added:

“UNESCO, under the Spotlight Initiative, engaged NOGALSS as the umbrella body for NGOs providing literacy services, to develop information packages for dissemination at the school level.

“These information packages could be used to advocate, educate, and sensitize learners and school children, including school administrators and teachers on early warning signs of GBV and to prevent and respond to VAWG/SGBV/HP and develop an advocacy action plan for school leaders and anti-GBV engagements.”

At the end of the event which had three sessions, a communique was issued on the way forward for all stakeholders.

There were also goodwill messages from UNFPA, UN Women, NIMES, and the federal ministry of health.

Recall that the Determined, Aspire, Re-Imagine and Express Conference 2021, a pan-African conference organised by YouthHubAfrica, commenced on Friday, August 13 as part of activities to mark the International Youth Day.

Discussions on SGBV, education, early marriages, and culture with regards to women and girls in the society dominated the conference on the first day attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The theme of the conference, ‘Expanding Margins,’ was geared towards ending SGBV against women and girls in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Source: Legit