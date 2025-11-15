Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has disclosed that he should be buried within four weeks after his death. The former governor, while celebrating his 65th birthday, also instructed that no one should visit after he has been buried.

Fayose also disclosed that his body and burial should be handled by the state government, Ekiti.

Ayodele Fayose speaks on his burial after death Photo Credit: @GovAyoFayose

Source: Twitter

In a viral video on social media, the former governor, who turned 65 on Saturday, November 15, disclosed that if he died, the state government should take over his remains and his burial.

He also maintained that whenever he died, his children should wear their clothes and take directives from the state government, adding that he should be buried at his grandmother's home.

His statement reads in part:

"My grandmother’s home, the mother of my father, I’ve made the garden there. I should be laid to rest there."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed their views about the former governor's statement. Below are some of their comments:

Dr Varies commented:

"Same thing my Dad did before his death. He told us he would like to sleep at the back of his room, just behind the window. 4 years later, we lost him, and we granted his wishes. It sounded scary to me at that time, but I later realised that it is wise to prepare for the afterlife."

Mazi Uche Okeudo wrote:

"When someone makes their wishes clear, even about their death, it shows they want peace and order. Honouring their words is the best way to respect their life and let them rest in peace."

Piondy recalled:

"My grandma had given instructions that year, too. Trust me, they won't even allow you to do otherwise."

Big Chu expressed worries:

"Why does this sound so scary tho? Like something out of a horror movie."

Pax et Divitiae prayed for the former governor:

"May he find peace with his maker. Every man will eventually come to the end of their journey."

Chris tweeted:

"Even after ur death, you still want to continue to collect from Ekiti state government. The new pharaoh in town might not know who is David. Beware!"

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng