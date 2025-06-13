A witness of the Department of State Services has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcasts were used to spread violent threats across the Southeast by promoting IPOB's sit-at-home orders

The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative codenamed Mr. DDD, testified that Kanu smuggled a radio transmitter into Nigeria and described it as a “nuclear weapon”

He also explained to the court how Kanu’s broadcasts paralysed economic activities in the Southeast region

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, June 13, that the broadcasts by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, directly contributed to economic paralysis in the South-East region.

The fourth prosecution witness, a DSS operative codenamed Mr DDD for security reasons, testified before Justice James Omotosho, led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN).

Mr DDD, in his testimony, said Kanu’s broadcasts incited the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order through its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network.

“From my investigation, the defendant’s broadcasts directly contributed to economic paralysis in the South-East, as they fuelled the enforcement of IPOB’s sit-at-home order,” Mr DDD testified.

Kanu smuggled radio into Nigeria to incite violence - DSS

The witness also detailed how Kanu allegedly smuggled a radio transmitter into Nigeria, concealed within household items, to evade detection.

According to him, the transmitter, which was not declared to the Nigerian Customs Service, was hidden at the residence of one Benjamin Madubougu in Ihiala, Anambra state.

As reported by The Punch, Mr DDD told the court that Kanu used the transmitter to incite violence and spread secessionist messages.

He said:

“The defendant used the radio to incite members of the public against the Federal Government. We obtained a search warrant, searched Benjamin’s residence, and recovered the transmitter along with other items, including firearms, cartridges, Biafran currency, and Indian hemp.”

The court admitted into evidence a certified True copy of the search warrant issued by the Ihiala Chief Magistrate Court on October 28, 2015.

A video recording showing Kanu inspecting the smuggled transmitter was also tendered and admitted despite initial objections by the defence team, led by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN).

In the video, played in the open court, Kanu was seen praising the transmitter as a “game changer” and referring to it as a “nuclear weapon” for Biafra.

He further warned residents of the South-East not to defy IPOB’s sit-at-home order scheduled for May 31, 2021, threatening violence against violators.

The prosecution tendered a flash drive containing 18 video clips and 16 radio broadcasts attributed to Kanu, which the court admitted into evidence.

Meanwhile, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing seven counts of terrorism and treasonable felony, has been in DSS custody since 2021.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the DSS denied claims that it kept Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in solitary confinement.

At the resumed hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, a DSS witness, identified only as PW-BBB, testified under cross-examination by Kanu’s legal team led by former Attorney-General Kanu Agabi, SAN.

