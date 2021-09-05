Former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Wamakko, has explained why he appointed 18 new special assistants

Sokoto, Sokoto - The lawmaker representing Sokoto North senatorial district at the upper legislative chamber, Abuja, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has appointed new special assistants.

PM News reports that Wamakko, who was a former governor of the state, said that the special assistants were appointed in order to facilitate the delivery of dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Senator Wamakko has justified why he appointed 18 special assistants in one day. Credit: Aliyu Wamakko.

Legit.ng gathered that he said that the new appointments were also aimed at further reducing unemployment in the state.

Wamakko said:

“These new appointees are either former local government council chairmen, secretaries or former lawmakers, as well as other retired top civil servants, among others.

“The gesture is also to further reinvigorate my legislative duties at the National Assembly with a view to ensuring effective representation of my constituents.

“This new set of appointees would join numerous others to help me in ensuring the diligent representation of my constituency as well as adequately providing the needs of my constituents."

He also promised that more special assistants would come on board in the nearest future as he strives to better the lots of his constituents.

Wamakko, who is the chairman, the Senate Committee on Defence, urged the new aides to justify the confidence reposed on them as their appointments were based on merit.

The former governor also commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday, September 4, APC congresses in the state.

He said:

“The successes recorded during the wards and local government congresses, a fortnight ago and yesterday, Saturday, respectively, have also helped us to shame some negligible Judases in the party in the state.

“APC will also continue to wax stronger and stronger, while it has again become evidently clear that, the party is intact and united."

