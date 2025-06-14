Israel’s "Operation Rising Lion" targeted key Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists, killing high-ranking commanders from the IRGC and prominent nuclear experts

The strikes resulted in the deaths of key figures like Mohammad Bagheri, Hossein Salami, and Fereydoon Abbasi, with significant losses to Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities

Several other nuclear scientists, including Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Abdulhamid Minouchehr, were killed, dealing a blow to Iran’s nuclear programme

Israel's "Operation Rising Lion" has dealt a devastating blow to Iran, targeting key military figures and nuclear scientists in a series of airstrikes.

The attacks, which targeted nuclear facilities, military sites, and residences across Iran, resulted in the deaths of several prominent figures, including high-ranking commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and influential nuclear scientists.

List of Iranian Commanders, Nuclear Scientists Killed in Israel's Attack

The strikes, which have sparked international attention, also led to numerous civilian casualties.

Mohammad Bagheri: Iran’s chief of staff among the victims

Mohammad Bagheri, the highest-ranking military officer in Iran and chief of staff of the armed forces, was one of the high-profile casualties in the attack.

Bagheri, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, had played a significant role in shaping Iran’s military strategy. Known for his relatively moderate stance compared to other hardline commanders, Bagheri had recently called for peace during a speech at Persepolis in April.

Following his death, Abdolrahim Mousavi, an army general, has been appointed as the new chief of staff.

Hossein Salami: IRGC commander-in-chief killed

Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, was also killed in the strike. Salami, a key figure within the IRGC since 1980, was known for his staunch opposition to Israel and the West.

His inflammatory rhetoric, including threats to “open the gates of hell” if attacked by Israel or the US, had made him a key target. Following his death, Mohammad Pakpour has been appointed as the new IRGC commander.

Gholamali Rashid: IRGC’s military operations head

Another significant casualty was Gholamali Rashid, the head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, which coordinated military operations across Iran.

Rashid had been instrumental in Iran’s military strategy during the Iran-Iraq war and held the position of deputy chief of staff prior to his death.

Iranian state media have reported that Ali Shadmani will now lead the emergency command following Rashid’s passing.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh: Aerospace force commander killed

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, was also a victim of the strikes. Hajizadeh, responsible for Iran's missile programme, had been instrumental in planning missile attacks on Israel in recent years.

He was reportedly in an underground command centre with other IRGC air force commanders when the building was struck.

The strike was part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to dismantle Iran’s military capabilities. Hajizadeh had been a controversial figure due to his role in downing a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020, which resulted in 176 fatalities.

Fereydoon Abbasi: nuclear scientist and former head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation

Fereydoon Abbasi, a prominent nuclear scientist and former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, was also killed in the attack. \

Abbasi had been a key figure in Iran’s nuclear programme and had advocated for nuclear weapons development.

In May, Abbasi had openly discussed the possibility of building a nuclear weapon and expressed his readiness to carry out orders to do so. His death marks a significant loss to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Other nuclear scientists killed

In addition to Abbasi, several other nuclear scientists were killed in the Israeli strikes.

These include Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi, head of Azad University in Tehran; Abdulhamid Minouchehr, head of nuclear engineering at Shahid Beheshti University; Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, a professor of nuclear engineering at Shahid Beheshti University; and Amirhossein Feqhi, another professor at the same institution.

Their deaths signal a significant blow to Iran’s nuclear research and development efforts.

