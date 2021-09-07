Nigerians have been told not to expect magic in the provision of adequate electricity supply.

New Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, during his official assumption of duties yesterday in Abuja, stated: No, I am not a magician, but I am here to add value to what is being done.”

He charged heads of parastatals and agencies under him to translate their titles into providing a constant electricity supply for the citizens.

The minister urged the ministry staff to be dedicated to the task ahead, pointing out that he was in the saddle to assist them to deliver their job.

Former minister Mamman says he was aware of his sack before the announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng had previously reported that Sale Mamman, the sacked former minister of power reacted amid speculations that he landed in the hospital after he received the news of his sack.

It was reported that Mamman explained his absence after he was dropped from the federal cabinet as he admitted that he had been ill, and was receiving treatment.

According to him, Buhari informed him of his decision to relieve him of his duties as a minister over the phone.

Sacked minister of power Mamman breaks silence, says he remains loyal to Buhari

Meanwhile, Mamman said that his removal would not stop his support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

He made the declaration on Thursday, September 2, in a statement, a day after he was relieved of his duty as a minister by the president.

Despite the development, Mamman said he remained committed to the agenda of President Buhari for Nigeria.

