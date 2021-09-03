Former minister of power, Sale Mamman, has restated his commitment to support the government of Buhari

Mamman and his counterpart from the ministry of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Nanono, were sacked on Wednesday, September 1

The ex-minister expressed gratitude to the president for giving him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and contribute his quota to the nation

FCT, Abuja - Sale Mamman, the sacked former minister of power, has said that his removal would not stop his support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

Channels TV reports that he made the declaration on Thursday, September 2, in a statement, a day after he was relieved of his duty as a minister by the president.

Former minister of power, Sale Mamman says he would continue to be loyal to Buhari. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that despite the development, Mamman said he remained committed to the agenda of President Buhari for Nigeria.

He thanked the Nigerian leader for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and contribute his quota to the development of the nation.

Mamman thanked the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and the leadership of the power sector supervisory working group.

The Punch also reports that the former minister also thanked members of the Federal Executive Council for the coordinated and productive working relationships he had with them, as well as those in the ministry of power, the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Taraba state, among others.

He said:

"With a deep sense of humility and submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for granting me the opportunity to serve in his administration and contribute my quota to our beloved Nation Nigeria.

"I am grateful for the confidence, belief, and trust he placed in me and most especially the support he gave me during my tenure at the Power House and his leadership direction. I remain committed to his agenda for our great nation and shall continue to support him in any way possible."

Former minister Mamman says he was aware of his sack before announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Mamman reacted amid speculations that he landed in the hospital after he received the news of his sack.

It was reported that Mamman explained his absence after he was dropped from the federal cabinet as he admitted that he had been ill, and was receiving treatment.

According to him, Buhari informed him of his decision to relieve him of his duties as a minister over the phone.

Source: Legit.ng