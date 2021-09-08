Taylor Nunez’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, parents, net worth
Taylor Nunez is known for her incredible dancing skills and memorable TikTok routines that she shares with her fans. Her popularity skyrocketed due to this platform, and currently, her name is widely known in the community of dance enthusiasts.
Just like many young celebrities, Taylor Nunez achieved her fame and success due to TikTok and her exciting videos. Nowadays, she is fully focused on her career.
Profile summary
- Full name: Taylor Nunez
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: September 13, 2002
- Age: 19 years (as of September 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Current residence: California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 130
- Weight in kilograms: 60
- Measurements in inches: 33-23-33
- Measurements in centimetres: 83-58-83
- Eye colour: Green and blue
- Hair colour: Brown
- Father: Matthew Nunez
- Mother: Mindi Nunez
- Siblings: Ava and Christian
- Marital status: Single
- Education: West Coast School of the Arts
- Occupation: Dancer, model
- Taylor Nunez's Instagram: @taylor.nunez
- TikTok: @taylormnunez
- Twitter: @TaylorMNunez
Taylor Nunez's biography
Taylor Nunez is a social media celebrity who primarily posts on Instagram and TikTok. As a gifted dancer, she often uploads her routines to her social media platforms, and they frequently go viral.
Additionally, she posts her selfies and modelling pictures, as well as other things that she wants to share with her followers.
How old is Taylor Nunez?
The talented dancer was born on September 13, 2002. This means Taylor Nunez's age is currently 19 years. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.
Taylor Nunez's parents and background
The young celebrity was born in California, United States. Taylor Nunez's dad is named Matthew, while her mother's name is Mindi.
She also has two siblings, Ava and Christian.
Taylor Nunez's ethnicity is unknown. Her nationality is American.
Career
As a child, the girl dreamed of becoming a doctor. However, her true calling was dancing.
She started this hobby when she was only five years old, and it quickly grew into a lifestyle. She started taking lessons in tap and ballet.
Growing up, she attended the West Coast School of the Arts. She reached the finals in the model search organized by the California Kisses brand, where she competed against some models, including Kaylyn Slevin.
She often participates in various competitions and workshops and admits she is an activist and an actress. Additionally, she frequently shares her professional photoshoot pictures, where she models for brands that produce clothing and bikini swimwear.
How tall is Taylor Nunez?
This celebrity is a girl of average height. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, which translates to 165 cm.
Taylor Nunez's net worth
Although there is no reliable information on her net worth, it is safe to estimate that she earns approximately $150-180 thousand US dollars, according to Biography Mask.
Personal life
This model is currently single and thoroughly focused on the development of her career.
Taylor Nunez is a determined and career-driven model who possesses endless charisma and various talents.
Source: Legit.ng