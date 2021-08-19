Sveta Bilyalova’s biography: what is known about the Russian model?

Sveta Bilyalova is a Los Angeles-based Russian model and Instagram celebrity. She earned internet fame by posting comedic videos and her modelling photos on her Instagram page. She is also known for working with other famous personalities such as Future and The Weeknd on the Low Life music video.

Sveta Bilyalova posing for a solo picture. Photo: @svetabily

Despite being an internet celebrity, Bilyalova prefers to keep private personal details such as her family background. So, what is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name : Svetlana Bilyalova

: Svetlana Bilyalova Nickname : Sveta Bily

: Sveta Bily Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : January 13, 1992

: January 13, 1992 Svetlana Bilyalova’s age : 29 years old (as of September 2021)

: 29 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Moscow, Russia

: Moscow, Russia Current residence : Los Angeles, California, US

: Los Angeles, California, US Nationality : Russian

: Russian Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet : 5’ 9”

: 5’ 9” Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 123

: 123 Weight in kilograms : 56

: 56 Body measurements in inches : 34-23-38

: 34-23-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-58-96

: 86-58-96 Shoe size : 6 US

: 6 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Children : 1

: 1 College : People’s Friendship University of Russia

: People’s Friendship University of Russia Profession : Model and Social media celebrity

: Model and Social media celebrity Instagram: @svetabily

Sveta Bilyalova's bio

Svetlana was born in Moscow, Russia, on January 13, 1992. She was raised in Russia alongside her sister called Anna Bilyalova.

Sveta Bilyalova. Photo: @svetabily

She attended the People’s Friendship University of Russia, where she graduated with a degree in Publications. Svetlana had a passion for fashion and modelling from a tender age. Thus, after school, she relocated to America with her friend and manager, Diana Melson, to pursue her interests.

She lives in Los Angeles, California, with her younger sister, Anna.

How old is Svetlana Bilyalova?

The social media star is 29 years old as of 2021. Sveta Bilyalova’s birthday is on January 13.

Career

Svetlana’s modelling career began in Russia, but she later moved and settled in America. She gained social media popularity by posting numerous modelling pictures and funny videos on her Instagram page.

With a massive following on social media, Svetlana attracted the attention of famous brands such as Redline Energy Drink. As a result, she started having several deals to advertise products on her pages. Furthermore, her internet fame also secured her the chance to appear on Future’s music video Low Life.

Bilyalova posing for a photo during a photoshoot. Photo: @svetabily

Besides being a model and internet personality, Sveta is also an entrepreneur. She owns an online apparel store called Elevated Clothing that sells accessories and men and women garments.

What is Sveta Bilyalova famous for?

Sveta is well known for posting her modelling pictures on Instagram. Her hilarious videos on social media point out that she loves jokes. Her video on differentiating artificial breasts with silicone implants and natural breasts went viral on social media.

Sveta Bilyalova’s plastic surgery rumours

Did the Russian model undergo breast augmentation to enhance her physical appearance? There is no precise answer to this question as Bilyalova has never given a response to it. However, rumour has it that Sveta Bilyalova’s before surgery pictures completely contrast her current physical appearance.

Sveta taking a picture with a camel. Photo: @svetabily

Is Sveta Bilyalova lesbian?

She has not yet revealed her sexual orientation. However, Sveta’s friendship with Anella Miller has been a source of speculation on whether she could be lesbian.

Who is dating Sveta Bilyalova?

The internet sensation is currently single. Like many other internet celebrities, her love life is an area of interest, but she has not disclosed if she is in any relationship, and no one has claimed to be dating her.

Svetlana takes a picture during a photoshoot. Photo: @svetabily

Does Sveta Bilyalova have kids?

She has a son, but she has not revealed his name.

Sveta Bilyalova’s net worth

From the photos on her social media pages, it is no doubt that Sveta is living quite a lavish lifestyle. Unfortunately, there is no reliable information regarding her net worth, but The Frisky website alleges that her net worth is $500 thousand.

Her primary income sources are brand promotions on social media and modelling.

Social media presence

Svetlana, the Russian model, enjoys a massive following on Instagram with 6 million followers. Svetlana is active on the platform as she regularly posts solo modelling photos and sometimes funny video clips.

By posting content and engaging her audience, Sveta Bilyalova gets a lot of recognition on social media platforms.

