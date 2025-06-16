Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has credited Cristiano Ronaldo with raising the standard of the Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated under former manager Erik ten Hag

Meanwhile, Ekong signed with Al-Kholood in 2024 following a brief stint with PAOK in the Greek Super League

William Troost-Ekong has joined the ranks of top players competing in the Saudi Pro League.

The Super Eagles captain had an impressive season with Al-Kholood, who finished 9th in the standings with 12 wins, four draws, and 18 losses.

Troost-Ekong has made 32 appearances since joining the club in 2024, scoring two goals.

William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria during the 2023 CAF Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Cameroon in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Photo by: Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong credits Ronaldo for Saudi League growth

Al-Kholood captain William Troost-Ekong has praised football icon Cristiano Ronaldo for elevating the profile of the Saudi Pro League.

According to All Nigeria, the Super Eagles skipper noted that Ronaldo’s presence has drawn significant media attention to football in the Middle East and Asia.

The 31-year-old added that the four-time UEFA Champions League winner has helped attract other top players to the league, boosting its overall quality and competitiveness.

Troost-Ekong emphasised that despite Ronaldo's star power, success still requires a collective team effort.

He stated that even a player of Ronaldo’s caliber cannot win trophies alone without the equal commitment of his teammates. He said via Flashscore:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the kind of player everyone wants in their league because he draws attention, and I think he brings the best out of everyone.

"Ronaldo alone cannot win the league or a cup. I'm sure he'll be fired up to do it before he leaves Al Nassr. You can see that he won the highest goalscorer twice in a row, which means he has he determination to lift his team."

Ronaldo made it clear that while his time in Saudi Arabia may be over, his football career is not, suggesting he remains open to new opportunities, per Daily Mail.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo shoots on goal despite Udinese's Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong during the Italian Serie A match in Turin. Photo by: Isabella BONOTTO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong speaks on playing against Ronaldo

Former Watford star William Troost-Ekong has revealed that Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the best players he has ever faced.

The Nigerian defender noted that he secured two victories over the Portuguese star during their encounters in England and Italy.

Troost-Ekong added that their rivalry has continued in the Saudi Pro League. He said:

"I am one of the luckiest players to face Cristiano Ronaldo on multiple occasions. He is one of the best players in the world.

"I played against him in Italy during his time with Juventus while I was at Udinese.

"In the English Premier League, I faced him at Manchester United while in Watford. I was fortunate to beat him at Udinese and Watford once."

