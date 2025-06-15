The ranking of the world’s richest men has changed, as Jeff Bezos, who for years held the second spot, has dropped

He has been overtaken by 79-year-old Larry Ellison, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Oracle

Elon Musk continues to retain his position, while Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote continues to carry the flag for Africa

Larry Ellison, co-founder and chairman of Oracle, has overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest individual.

According to the latest update from Forbes’ World's Billionaires list, Ellison is worth $253 billion as at June 15.

Larry Ellison is now the second richest man in the world Photo credit: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

The 79-year-old tech rise in the rankings follows his company's recently released and impressive quarterly earnings report.

The robust performance boosted investor confidence and expanded Ellison’s stake in the enterprise software giant.

On Thursday, June 12 alone, he recorded a staggering $26 billion surge in his net worth on

This marks the largest single-day wealth gain by any billionaire so far this year, Economictimes India reports.

Jeff Bezos drops to 4th

With the new figures, Ellison now ranks ahead of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose wealth stands at $235.7 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth has dropped to $226.8 billion, placing him in fourth.

Bezos, who held the second spot on the global rich list for years after a surge in Amazon’s stock in 2017, has now slipped to fourth place. At one point, he was also the world’s richest man.

In October 2024, he briefly lost the second position to Zuckerberg, whose net worth climbed sharply at the time due to gains in Meta’s market value, but recovered to sit behind Elon Musk.

Elon Musk's net worth

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO, remains firmly in the top spot with an estimated fortune of $410.8 billion.

The top 10 richest men and their net worth are as follows:

Elon Musk: $410.8bn

Larry Ellison: $258.8bn

Mark Zuckerberg: $235.7bn

Jeff Bezos: $226.8bn

Warren Buffett: $152.1bn

Larry Page: $144.7bn

Bernard Arnault & family: $141.0bn

Sergey Brin: $138.4bn

Steve Ballmer: $136.2bn

Jensen Huang: $123.9bn

Aliko Dangote remains the richest man Africa and among top 100 Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian billionaires

Aliko Dangote continues to be the richest man in Africa and the only African among the world’s top 100 wealthiest individuals.

As of June 15, Dangote's net worth stands at $23.4 billion, placing him 87th on the global rich list.

In Africa, his closest rival is Johann Rupert, with a fortune of $14 billion, ranking 174th in the world.

Other billionaires in the list are as follows:

Mike Adenuga: $6.2bn

Abdulsamad Rabiu: $5.3bn

Femi Otedola: $1.5bn

Source: Legit.ng