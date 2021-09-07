A week after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has declared the country an “Islamic Emirate”

The group also formed an interim government and announced the names of the new leaders of the troubled country

Meanwhile, a US Republican senator has said America will be forced to reinvade Afghanistan in the nearest future

Kabul, Afghanistan - The Taliban has declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate”, and formed a new government to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, BBC has reported.

Al Jazeera stated the Taliban also announced the names of several members of the new caretaker government.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addresses a press conference in Kabul on September 7, 2021. Photo credit: AAMIR QURESHI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader and Sirajuddin Haqqani named as interior minister.

Taliban's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid made this known at a news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, September 7.

He said:

“The Islamic Emirate decided to appoint and announce a caretaker cabinet to carry out the necessary government works."

The announcement comes a week after the United States completed the withdrawal of its troops, ending its 20-year occupation of the country.

Why America will be forced to reinvade Afghanistan - US lawmaker

Meanwhile, Republican senator Lindsey Graham has predicted that the United States will be re-deploying troops to Afghanistan.

Graham made this statement on Sunday, September 5, during an interview with journalists.

He said the US will go back, "like we went back into Iraq and Syria", because the Taliban will turn the conflict-ridden country into a "safe haven' for radical Islamists."

Afghanistan: US envoy reveals why Boko Haram can’t take over Nigeria

In another related report, the US has assured Nigeria that a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan won’t happen in the West African country.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, gave the assurance on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the ambassador explained that Nigeria and Afghanistan’s situations are not the same. Some Nigerians had warned President Muhammadu Buhari against a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over the country.

FG reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government said it did not carry out an evacuation yet as tension continues to rise in Afghanistan over the takeover of government by the Taliban.

The disclosure was made by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)-led by its chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday, August 27.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM said there is no data showing Nigerians are in Afghanistan.

