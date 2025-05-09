Akpabio vs Natasha: Senate President Vows Not To Resign Position as Battle With Kogi Senator Deepens

The battle with Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan intensified after accusations and suspension

The senate president asserted his innocence and vowed to remain in office despite mounting pressure

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has strongly rejected calls for his resignation, despite mounting pressure from civil society organisations (CSOs) and various other groups.

Akpabio, who has been at the centre of several allegations including sexual harassment and claims linking him to electoral fraud in the 2019 general election, maintained that he would not step down.

Akpabio, speaking during a plenary session on Thursday, May 8, stated:

“I will not have answered you, but for the fact that you said those who would have asked you to step down. Who told you I was going to step down?”

The Senate President’s defiance follows accusations from Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central, who was suspended in March after a heated argument with Akpabio over seating arrangements in the red chamber.

During the altercation, Akpoti-Uduaghan also accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The allegations and the court ruling

The allegations against Akpabio were further compounded by a court ruling on 30th April 2025.

The Court of Appeal in Calabar upheld the conviction of Peter Ogban, a professor of soil science at the University of Calabar, who had been sentenced to prison for manipulating election results.

Ogban was found guilty of announcing false election results that favoured Akpabio in the 2019 elections, a claim that has continued to shadow Akpabio’s political career.

Despite this, Akpabio has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to defend his reputation against what he describes as false allegations.

Akpabio maintains his innocence and commitment to the role

Akpabio, while addressing the chamber, expressed his resolve not to be a victim of injustice.

“You know, if you watch the colour of America, there are Black people who went to prison for false allegations. Some were there for 25 years,” he remarked, drawing parallels with individuals who were wrongfully imprisoned for years.

He continued,

“So, I’m not one of those people who will step down over false allegations. When it is eventually proven that the allegation is false, they will say, ‘Oh well… I’m not that bad.’”

Akpabio made it clear that he was not intimidated by the accusations, stressing that he would remain firm in his role as Senate President.

Akpabio calls for unity in the Senate

Amid the controversy, Akpabio also used the opportunity to urge his colleagues in the Senate to focus on their legislative duties and prioritise national unity.

In his welcome address at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, May 5, Akpabio encouraged the lawmakers to work with integrity and patriotism.

“I urge all of you to recommit yourselves to national service. Let us prioritise legislative efforts that promote unity and tackle issues that matter to our nation,” he said.

Akpabio’s call for unity and a focus on national issues comes as he faces growing scrutiny from both within and outside the Senate.

Despite the challenges, Akpabio’s resolve to remain in office has only strengthened, with many watching closely to see how the situation will unfold.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Akpabio drags Kogi lawmaker to court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senate President Godswill Akpabio has asked a federal high court in Abuja to compel Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central district, to delete the satirical apology she posted on her social media platforms.

Akpabio’s request is contained in a motion as part of an ongoing lawsuit initiated by the suspended senator to contest her suspension from the Senate.

