With Afghanistan now facing another historical turbulent time following the Taliban takeover, the Nigerian government said it has not begun evacuation

NIDCOM, an agency saddled with the responsibility of welfare of the country's citizens in diaspora, said there is no record showing Nigerians in Afghanistan

Countries across the world have been evacuating their citizens from the embattled Asian nation as tension continues to rise with the Taliban in government

As tension continues to rise in Afghanistan over the takeover of government by the Taliban, the federal government said it has not carried out an evacuation yet because there is no Nigerian in the embattled country.

This disclosure was made by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)-led by its chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday, August 27.

Afghanistan is presently embroiled in turmoil after the Taliban takeover. Credit: Javed Tanveer/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaking through its spokesperson, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM said there is no data showing data Nigerians are in Afghanistan, The Punch reports.

He said:

"We don’t have any Nigerian in Afghanistan. That’s why we are not carrying out evacuation from the country."

What is happening in Afghanistan?

After 20 years of its coalition and presence in Afghanistan, the United States withdrew its troops and embassy from the country on Sunday, August 15.

This followed the directive given by President Joe Biden who has been arguing that it is high time the Afghanistan troops faced the reality of their country.

The Taliban declared victory after Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, fled and his government collapsed amid heightened Taliban invasion.

US retaliates terror attack in Kabul

Meanwhile, United States has acted swiftly following the deadly terror attack outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

The US military launched a drone attack against the Islamic State, also known as IS-K, in Afghanistan.

The attack was in response to the death of 13 US soldiers who tragically lost their lives when two suicide bombers struck crowds outside the airport. 90 Afghans were killed in the attack.

Afghanistan–Pakistan border barrier

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been advised to allow more Afghan refugees into its domain.

A US senior State Department official gave this admonition while briefing journalists on the new US refugee admission programme for fleeing Afghans.

The US official said in a situation like the current happenings, it is important that Pakistan let its border remain open to more refugees.

