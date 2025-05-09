Before becoming the first U.S.-born pope, Pope Leo XIV was outspoken in his criticism of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, drawing fresh scrutiny as he assumed leadership of the Catholic Church

His past social media posts—expressing disapproval of Trump's immigration policies and highlighting concerns about social justice—have resurfaced, igniting debate among conservative circles

Despite the controversy, Trump welcomed Leo’s appointment, calling it a "great honour" and confirming contact had already been made for a potential meeting

His previous posts resurfaced on 8 May as his appointment brought him into the centre of global attention.

Social media posts and political backlash

Posts from Prevost’s X account, dating back months and years, conveyed his opposition to the Republican leaders’ decisions.

Notably, he criticised Trump’s immigration policy and questioned the morality of using a Salvadoran prison for suspected gang members deported from the U.S: "Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?"

These posts gained renewed attention after his election as pope, drawing backlash from Trump’s most ardent conservative supporters, including activist Laura Loomer.

Mixed Reactions from U.S. Leaders

Despite Leo XIV’s documented criticisms, Trump expressed pride at an American leading the Vatican, calling it a “great honour.”

The president confirmed that contact had already been made for a possible meeting. White House officials refrained from commenting on the past remarks but cheered the appointment of the first U.S.-born pope as the news broke on television screens.

Continuation of Francis’ ideals

Pope Leo XIV is expected to follow in the footsteps of the late Pope Francis, who was a champion of the poor and immigrants.

Like Francis, Leo’s differences with Trump’s administration were considerable—Trump’s immigration policies were previously denounced as a disgrace by Francis, and Leo also spoke out against racism, particularly during the 2020 racial justice movement.

Policy alignment and disagreements

While Leo XIV shares some views with Trump—such as opposing abortion—his stance on climate change and racial issues remains in opposition to the Republican agenda.

His past endorsement of a Catholic climate petition contrasts sharply with Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. Similarly, his advocacy for racial justice opposes Trump’s removal of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in federal offices.

Historical Vatican-U.S. relations

Washington and the Vatican have often experienced both cooperation and ideological clashes throughout history.

From Reagan and John Paul II’s anti-Communist alliance, to John Paul II’s opposition to Clinton’s abortion stance, tensions have existed between U.S. leaders and Catholic doctrines. Pope Leo XIV’s perspectives now add a new dynamic to this ongoing relationship.

