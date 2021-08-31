The US government has allayed the fear of Nigerians over a possible repeat of the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The United States has assured Nigeria that a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan won’t happen in the West African country.

The Punch reports that US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, gave the assurance on Monday, August 30, during a meeting with journalists in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the ambassador explained that Nigeria and Afghanistan’s situations are not the same.

The report said that some Nigerians had warned President Muhammadu Buhari against a repeat of what happened in Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over the country.

They expressed fear that the situation in Afghanistan may serve as a morale booster for Boko Haram in Nigeria to take over the country.

Leonard says Afghanistan situation is different from Nigeria's

TheCable also reports that commenting on the incident, Leonard said what happened in Afghanistan would not be repeated in Nigeria as the situations are different.

She said the US troops invaded Afghanistan in 2001 because of the killing of over 3,000 Americans.

Leonard stated:

“I hear people making the analogy with Afghanistan a lot, it does not match up. When you listen to what President Biden said on how troops went to Afghanistan in the first place, it was because they were in a horrible tragedy, over 3,000 Americans were killed."

FG finally reveals why Nigeria isn't carrying out evacuation in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the federal government said it did not carry out an evacuation yet as tension continues to rise in Afghanistan over the takeover of government by the Taliban.

It was reported that this disclosure was made by the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM)-led by its chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday, August 27.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, NIDCOM said there is no data showing Nigerians are in Afghanistan.

