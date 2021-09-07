Following recent attacks in Afghanistan, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has made a serious prediction concerning the US troops

The South Carolina Senator made the prediction on Sunday, September 5, noting that Afghanistan will soon be a cauldron for radical Islamic behaviour

Graham said the Taliban would impose a lifestyle on Afghan civilians that would be startling as against their claim to have changed

The Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham recently made an ominous prediction, stating that the United States will be re-deploying troops to Afghanistan.

The News reported that Graham made this statement on Sunday, September 5, during an interview with journalists.

He said the US will go back, 'like we went back into Iraq and Syria', because the Taliban will turn the conflict-ridden country into a 'safe haven' for radical Islamists.

His words:

'They're going to give safe haven to Al Qaeda, who has ambitions to drive us out of the Mideast writ large and attack us because of our way of life. We will be going back into Afghanistan like we went back into Iraq and Syria.'

Graham's remarks came less than a week after the US completed its military evacuation from the country and ended its 20-year engagement in America's longest war, DailyMail also reported.

The South Carolina senator noted that Afghanistan will soon be "a cauldron for radical Islamic behaviour."

He expressed doubt that the Taliban would remain in control of Afghanistan because they were, in his words, "hated by the Afghan people."

Graham reportedly predicted that the country and the government the Taliban were trying to build would soon collapse.

Another attack on Kabul airport highly likely within 36 hours - US President Joe Biden say

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that US President Joe Biden warned of a possible attack on Kabul airport in a short period of at least 36 hours.

All American citizens in the besieged city, especially near the airport, have since been told to move to safer zones.

The announcement reportedly came as the US evacuated its troops, diplomats and officials before the Tuesday, August 31 deadline.

