A Nigerian man celebrated after his nephew, who was kidnapped in 2017, returned home by himself

The man shared how the young boy, who was taken from Port Harcourt to Ondo, outsmarted his abductor and made his way home

He also shared how the boy was renamed and other changes in him, sparking reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man, Chizobem Opiah, celebrated as his nephew, who was kidnapped in 2017, returned home by himself.

The man’s nephew, Chibuikem Junior Nwabueze, was abducted by one Mr Taye in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

In an X post by @NwekereNdoki, the man shared how his nephew was able to outsmart his abductor and find his way home.

The post read:

“I am the happiest man right now. My nephew who was kidnapped since 2017 from PH and taken to Ondo State by one Mr. Taye who was working at PH Slaughter just located home from Ondo to PH out of the blues.

“He kidnapped him when he was about 8 years old. He said the Mr. Taye ran away after someone raised alarm that he is not the father of the child at Ondo State. He was asked to do DNA test to prove he is the father but he ran when Police came to pick him. How God did this I don't know, but May GOD BE PRAISED!!!”

In an update, he shared how Chibuikem reported Mr Taye to the police by himself.

He said:

“I'm just learning now that he was the one who went to report Taye to Police. Before the police got involved and asked him to do DNA test. He was with the police and was hustling. He raised 30k to find his way back home. This my brother dey really amuse me.”

The man also added that his nephew was renamed Olamide Awofolaju when he was taken to Ondo.

In a chat with Legit.ng, Chizobem shared the efforts the family made when his nephew went missing.

His words:

“He is my nephew. The last born son of my Step-Sister (from my mother). When he dissapeared we made efforts to find him by going to various places he usually go to to ask if they saw him, they told us he was last seen with Taye.. We started looking for Taye we could not find him only to hear that he was seen with the boy boarding a vehicle. I asked my mum to report to the police but she did not. That was how it went.”

See his post below:

Reactions as man’s nephew returns home after 8 years

@nneka_igbokwe said:

"God that did it for your brother, will do it for my brother someday, too."

@iamhaykinx said:

"Kidnapped at 8 years from Port Harcourt to Ondo State. Returned to Ondo State at 16 years and located home by himself. Hmmmm. We should Thank God you found him first."

@afe_babatu98116 said:

"This is not an event by chance, that boy will be great in life, please make sure he grows up to really know God, I thank God for his mercies over him, congratulations to your family."

