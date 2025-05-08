Mixed reactions have trailed emerging WhatsApp chats between a lady and her man before his demise

A Facebook influencer who posted the chats wondered if people are aware shortly before they pass away

The released last WhatsApp chats triggered many people to share their heartbreaking past experiences

The last WhatsApp chat between a lady and her man before he passed away has broken hearts on social media.

A Facebook influencer, Innocent Tino, reposted the chats on the social media platform with a question to his followers.

"Question: when people are about to pass on, do you think they know ?" Innocent asked his followers.

In the chats, the deceased told his girlfriend to find time and return a SIM card to someone. He also instructed to take his SIM card from the person.

The messages raised questions, with many sharing their experiences.

Lovebirds' chat elicits reactions

Michael Michael said:

"I will always cherish every moment of my life weather I have money 💰 or not because every time I leave is an opportunity and grace not by my by strength ✨️."

Malachy Sarah said:

"Mine said to me, mama go house I no want make u still they here when the pain start 😭 only for me to come back the next morning and he's gone for good while his 5 months old baby was still in my stomach then, the baby is 7 years old now."

Ibukun Majestic Uchenna said:

"Yes my mum knew when she was about to die and was giving us different instructions, she called me a day before she died and gave me the beautiful Igbo name to give my son cos I had my son 4 days before she died, she also called my aunty to come and stay with me, she told my sister to stay with her till d next day and she eventually died in her arms. On d day she died, she started asking for the time from my sister and when it was her praying time (12noon), she said *see this beautiful 6 feet bed, let me rest and she's still resting till today(7years) after."

Saeed Sani said:

"It is believed Islamically that some will feel they are going to die 40days before they die, some 30,20,14,7 or even few days before they die but it's a feeling that may reflect in their actions.But it's something they can't say and when they finally give up the ghost you will reflect on what they said or did . And it's something I observed recently."

Eunice William said:

"But y not be positive.Y allow what you are going through to overwhelm you. Y not speak life with thy tongue."

Jonathan Dickins said:

"Never u accept death. Whenever that feeling comes rebuke it and everything will be alright."

Chuks Jeff said:

"People are passing through hard time privately.. People are facing battles that I will be shock when ur told."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the last chat of a man and his girlfriend three days before her demise had stirred mixed reactions online.

Man's last chat with girlfriend who died

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted his last chat with his girlfriend before her demise.

While he did not state the circumstances surrounding her demise, the young man said he was teary as he posted the chats.

In the chats, his deceased girlfriend complained to him about how she saw white clothes and how she was not at peace.

