A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Nasarawa state, Adamgba Clara Sewuese, has given birth to a set of male twins.

Sewuese was visited at the hospital by the Director General (DG) of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps visited a young lady who gave birth to male twins. Photo credit: National Youth Service Corps- NYSC

The disclosure was made on Facebook by NYSC, which stated that Ibrahim appealed to the medical director of the hospital, Doctor Eno Enang, to properly take care of the lady and her kids.

A statement by the scheme read:

"The DG who congratulated the couple for safe delivery specifically commended the mother of the twins for being patriotic by obeying the clarion call to serve her fatherland."

Tombu Richard, the corps member's husband, expressed gratitude to the DG for his fatherly love towards his family.

According to the statement, Sewuese is an indigene of Benue state and a graduate of accounting from Veritas University, Abuja.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to commend Ibrahim for his kindness.

Rabi'at Ishiaku said:

"Looking forward to more of such good news. Thank you DG. You are a role model, few days ago you were at bayelsa for same purpose, may God bless you."

Mary Edeh OnoJa commented:

"Congratulations. God bless the Director-general for all his kindness towards humanity."

Sam Jegs wrote:

"This Director General is indeed a Father. God bless you and keep you in all your traveling's."

Oluwaseun Steve Popoola said:

"Congratulations to the family. Thanks to God for the safe delivery. God bless the DG."

Abubakar Muhammad Sadiq commented:

"If I were you I will Name the baby after DG."

Source: Legit