A Nigerian lady ended her relationship with a man who dated her for seven years after discovering there was another woman in the picture

The lady said she found out that the man has been with another woman for two years, despite making plans to marry her

She noted that she felt betrayed and used by the man she so much loved and stayed loyal to for nearly a decade

Social media reactions trailed the story of a Nigerian lady who said she dumped the man who was planning to marry her.

According to the lady, she also cancelled the wedding plans and moved on with her life after the disappointment.

The lady discovered that her man has another woman. Photo credit: TikTok/Stainless of Enugu.

Source: TikTok

In a series of TikTok posts, the lady, Stainless of Enugu, said she discovered that her man has been secretly dating another woman.

She said the affair between her man and the new woman has been going on despite the man making real moves to marry her.

Stainless stated that she loved and stayed loyal to the unnamed man for seven years, only for him to betray her.

From what she posted on TikTok, it appeared her bride price had already been paid before she discovered her man had another woman.

She said:

"To my younger siblings, don't worry. Your sis made the right choice. I broke up with him, remember? He was scared to lose me, he was so weak to decide within himself. It took him 2 years yet he couldn't. I found out about his affairs only 1 week later I ditch him MYSELF. I forbid to be within options for him to decide. From the first day the other lady knew about us but she chose to be hidden. Their love grew because she was closer to him. Not like your sister was not GOOD. Don't also forget he married me right? That's why he couldn't let go despite being with her for 2 years plus, he still went ahead to process our wedding. Why didn't he choose to marry her instead? We will return their money, it's alright to hurt and be vulnerable, but I did adjust my crown. We will use the pre-wedding outfit for the content. We will continue loving Ifechukwu as we have always did, no worry your sis gallant oo."

In another post, she asked her followers to be kind with the comments they were making on her posts.

She noted that she felt betrayed and used by the man she gave her heart to for seven years.

Her words:

"My only crime was trusting and being loyal to one man, and I was proud. I feel so betrayed and stupid."

The heartbroken lady says she felt betrayed. Photo credit: TikTok/Stainless of Enugu.

Source: TikTok

In another video below:

Reactions as lady calls off her wedding

@nwodomasalani said:

"If you are a strong girl you will fight for your relationship. 7 years is not 2 years. Go and get your man back."

@God's favorite said:

"Anytime you start to dey love man more than he loves you, your life don dey spoil be that."

Man dumps his woman in Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain and heartbreak on social media after getting 'betrayed' by her boyfriend.

According to the lady on TikTok, she had allegedly sponsored her boyfriend's relocation from Nigeria to Canada.

Commenting on the story, a relationship expert, Peace Onwubu, condemned the man's behaviour and advised people against taking kind lovers for granted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng