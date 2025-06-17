Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the ill-fated Air India plane, has been laid to rest, according to information released by the airline

Captain Sabharwal made his last radio communication to the air traffic control seconds after the airplane took off from Ahmedabad

Air India has said the late pilot, who has close to 30 years of work experience, would be missed by the airline

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot of the doomed Air India flight AI117, has been laid to rest by his family, friends and colleagues.

Captain Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience before the incident that took his life happened.

The pilot was laid to rest on Tuesday, June 17. Photo credit: X/WorldNews189850, Getty Images/Aaron Foster and The Sun UK.

The Boeing 787-8 he piloted left the Ahmedabad Airport, but barely a minute later, it crashed tragically.

Last radio communication of Captain Sabharwal

Seconds after the airplane took off, Captain Sabharwal made a mayday call, indicating that something was wrong.

His last words via the radio communication were:

He said:

"Mayday [...] no thrust, losing power, unable to lift."

The airplane eventually went down, killing 241 people onboard, including the captain and crew.

Captain Sabharwal laid to rest

Meanwhile, Air India has said Captain Sabharwal has been laid to rest and that he will be missed by the airline.

In a post the airline made on X, the late captain was described as an exceptional aviator and a dedicated professional.

Air India said:

"With profound grief and heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Captain Sabharwal - an exceptional aviator, a dedicated professional, and a beloved member of the Air India family. Captain Sabharwal’s unwavering commitment to the skies and his quiet strength on the ground earned him deep respect across the aviation fraternity."

The airline said friends and colleagues gathered to pay their last respects to the departed aviator.

Landing gear of the Air India plane that killed 241 people. Photo credit: EPA/BBC.

It says:

"At his funeral today, our COO, Tata Group's HR Head and Communications Head joined his family, friends, and colleagues to pay their respects, share in their pain and grief, and to offer moral support on behalf of the entire Air India and Tata Group family. We stand in solidarity with his loved ones during this time of immense loss. His memory will continue to inspire us, and his legacy will forever be etched in the heart of Air India. RIP Captain. You will be missed."

See the post below:

Reactions as Air India pilot is buried

@NationFirst_03

"We need answers Air India!! I use your international flight at least twice every year! And you have been breaking our trust over and over! We need ANSWERS this time!"

@CollapseContext

"A heartbreaking loss for the aviation community. Captain Sabharwal’s dedication and grace touched countless lives. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Air India family. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to soar through the skies he so dearly loved."

@I_m_michael_asr said:

"Final salute to Captain Sabharwal, who made every effort to save AI171, valiantly keeping the nose-up till the end in a last-ditch attempt to save lives. May we honor his bravery and pray for the entire @airindia family to find strength and resilience in overcoming this tragedy."

