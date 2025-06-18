Air India has mourned 241 victims of the June 12 plane crash by making major changes to its social media pages

Air India has taken action across its social media pages to mourn 241 people who died in the June 12 plane crash.

The Air India plane, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India.

Air India has mourned 241 victims of the June 12 plane crash by making major changes to its social media pages.

The aircraft, which was supposed to land at London’s Gatwick airport, crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad and exploded in a fireball, killing 241 people on board.

Shortly after the tragic incident, Air India changed the profile photos on its social media pages, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Air India mourns victims via social media

Air India is known for its traditional red branding across its social media accounts, a local Indian news platform reported.

However, in a solemn gesture of mourning, the airline replaced its traditional red branding with black profile and cover images across its official social media accounts, including X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

The airline’s verified handles displayed blacked-out visuals, which was seen as a symbolic move widely to condole the death of passengers and others and as a mark of respect for the victims of the accident and their grieving families.

Checks by Legit.ng across these pages showed that the cover photos on the pages were still in black but now had emergency numbers for families and relatives to call, concerning the tragic incident.

Air India shows solidarity with the victims' families by changing its social media profiles to a black design. Photo: Facebook/Air India, X/@airindia

This rare change in digital presence is believed to reflect the deep sorrow within the organisation and its solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

In an update on its X page, Air India said:

“Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident. We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the family of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

15-year-old boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a 15-year-old boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and is in the ICU, unaware that her son died just metres away.

