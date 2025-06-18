Controversial preacher Bishop Gilbert Deya was on Tuesday, June 17 evening, killed in a fatal road accident at Namba Kapiyo along the Kisumu–Bondo highway

The tragic accident occurred after Deya’s Toyota Noah vehicle lost control and rammed into a bus belonging to Moi University

The Toyota Noah was heading towards Bondo while the Moi University bus was on its way to Kisumu

Kisumu, Kenya - Controversial Kenyan pastor, Gilbert Deya, who claimed he created miraculous pregnancies, has died in a road crash.

As reported on Wednesday, June 18, by BBC, police disclosed that Deya passed away on Tuesday evening, June 17, in the tragedy near Kisumu town in western Kenya.

Pastor Gilbert Deya dies in Kenya. Photo credit: @AlhajiKe

Source: Twitter

Pastor Gilbert Deya's death

According to Nyanza Region Traffic Commander Peter Maina, the fatal crash involved three vehicles: a school bus belonging to Moi University, a Toyota Fortuner owned by the county government of Siaya, and a Toyota Noah, which Deya was driving.

At least 30 other people were reportedly injured, including a person identified as his wife and a passenger in his vehicle, and 15 students in the bus.

Maina explained that Deya's Toyota Noah, heading from Kisian towards Bondo, rammed into the oncoming school bus after he lost control of it.

In an attempt to avoid a direct collision, the bus driver swerved but rolled off the road.

Deya, who ran a church in London, rose to infamy in the early 2000s, following his claim that he could help infertile couples conceive "miracle" babies through prayer.

The Bishop and his wife Mary claimed that infertile or menopausal women could become pregnant in four months, without having sexual relations, thanks to their prayers.

The late bishop, who owned several churches, including some in London, Liverpool and Nottingham, was extradited from Britain to Kenya in 2017 after a legal battle lasting almost 10 years. He was, however, acquitted by a Nairobi court Magistrate Robison Ondieki, who ruled that the prosecution had not produced sufficient evidence.

Reactions follow Pastor Gilbert Deya's death in Kenya. Photo credit: @orengo_james

Source: Twitter

Reactions to Pastor Gilbert Deya's death

Meanwhile, mixed reactions followed the news of Deya's exit.

Legit.ng captured some social media comments.

Reacting to Deya's demise, James Orengo, governor of Siaya county, wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"I have learnt with deep sorrow and regret of the passing on of Bishop Gilbert Deya in a horrific road accident which involved several vehicles, including one belonging to Siaya County."

@Dr_AustinOmondi commented:

"Gilbert Deya put countless women through so much pain by stealing their newborns and selling them off as miracle babies. He somehow managed to escape judicial justice but the universe finally caught up with the controversial Bishop."

@_JustusKiprono wrote:

"Holy God. Life is so short. RIP my Sir, as I'd call you. It was just yesterday when we talked. Gilbert Deya is gone. Without a bye. Sad."

Pastor Azzaman dies in road accident

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular Kaduna state-based cleric, David Ayuba Azzaman, passed away.

Pastor Azzaman died in a deadly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

In the same vein, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja, Reverend John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the development via a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng