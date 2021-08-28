An old heartwarming video has put smiles on people's faces once again after it was reposted on social media

In the adorable video, a corps member could be seen feigning stomach ache in a bid to propose to the love of his life

He asked the lady to get him some water, and when she wasn't able to find it, the man pretended that he could no longer withstand the pain

An old adorable video has re-emerged on social media in which a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) could be seen feigning stomach ache to propose marriage to his colleague and girlfriend.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the lovers could be seen chatting before the man began to act.

The adorable video is still making people smile on social media. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Good acting skills

He held his stomach and told the young lady to get him some water but the latter couldn't find what her man requested for.

The young man, who displayed good acting skills, cried out and pretended that the stomach ache had intensified.

Other corps members who were part of the script were capturing the moment and asking the man what was wrong.

As the lady was still in a state of confusion, the young man went on his knee, removed the ring and popped the question. He got a yes and the lovers hugged and kisses affectionately.

They are already married

According to Nigerians who flooded the comment section, the lovebirds are already married.

Below are some of the reactions:

@giftiana_mo said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

@iffynelson commented:

"Love is sweet biko... guess they're married now."

@ikpahmichelle wrote:

"They are married and the lady is pregnant already. I had to follow her page it was too cute."

@masimodude said:

"The guy did not waste the lady's time by making her lord of the ring(prolonged). He married her almost immediately after the proposal."

Corps members whose proposal video went viral walk down the aisle

In other news, the corps members whose proposal video went viral months ago have finally walked down the aisle.

A clip shared by @instablog9ja showed the lovers dancing in the church after the pastor had joined them in holy matrimony.

Many Nigerians who reacted to their wedding ceremony said they really made the best use of their service year.

Source: Legit