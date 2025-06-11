A Nigerian lady who was based in the United States of America shared how she returned to Nigeria

A lady named Bisola, who was based in the United States of America, has returned to Nigeria.

She showed how she packed her load in a 40-foot container and shipped it to Nigeria.

In a video by @bisolaaaaa on TikTok, the lady showed when she locked the container after putting her load.

The video was captioned:

“POV: Probably needed a hug, decided to pack everything up and move to Nigeria.”

In another video, she added that the shipping cost was $6,000 for shipping it to Nigeria and that three cars were also shipped in the container.

The lady also added that the load in the container belonged to her and her family, including her retired parents and siblings.

She said she decided to leave America because her parents and siblings were returning to the country and she couldn’t continue living alone in the foreign land.

Reactions as lady returns to Nigeria

@Tosin.Lex said:

"Lets normalize not making people feel they are making a terrible decision going back home. If you are blessed, you are blessed regardless of location. Best of luck stranger."

@Tayo’Xein said:

"The western society is not designed for Africans to build generational wealth… just come and live well, dt is what d West offers. Wealth can only be built on your home soil… welcome home, May d doors open 4 u."

@ishkidd said:

"Living abroad is not easy that why some people prefer short vacation overseas than long term stay."

@Lola Sobowale-Harris said:

"Congratulations. I did that in 2010. It was bumpy. Which I knew what I know now. But by the grave of God, I'm retired and back in Nigeria. One suggestion. Make sure you have your own house. With that you can have peace and stability. God's blessing."

@celebrity fabric shop said:

"Come home dear. Come home to peace of mind. Come home to favour and prosperity. You will be fine. It can only get better from here on."

@Empress said:

"The Lord says everywhere the sole of your feet touches, you shall possess it and eat the milk and honey of that land. As long as you carry God along.... He won't put you to shame but bring his words to pass."

@Favourichy said:

"Abroad is not easy we literally pay times 2 of things we buy but wat to do … imagine paying house rent monthly unlike nija yearly."

In related stories, a lady left UK and returned to Nigeria while a Nigerian mum shared why she returned to the country from the UK.

Man returns from Italy after 9 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman celebrated her husband's return to the country after spending nine years in Italy.

In a heartwarming video, he arrived in a big jeep, greeted by excited family members who hugged him.

She affectionately called him her “Italian Odogwu” as they reunited after nearly a decade apart, sparking reactions.

